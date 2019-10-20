Home Sport Other

Not your business, Mary Kom tells Abhinav Bindra

During another interview, when queried about Abhinav Bindra’s support towards Nikhat’s letter on Twitter, Mary hit out at the former shooter.

Published: 20th October 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

MaryKom

Boxer MC Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The MC Mary Kom-Nikhat Zareen episode refuses to die down with the eight-time World Championship medallist now putting the ball in the Boxing Federation of India’s court with regards to holding a trial in the 51kg category prior to the Olympic qualifier.

On the sidelines of Saturday’s felicitation of India’s medal-winning boxers by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Mary said: “The decision has been taken by BFI. I can’t change the rule. I can just perform. Whatever they decide, I will go with that. I’m not against her (Nikhat). She might be good in future. I have been fighting for 20 years. To challenge is easy but to perform is difficult.”

During another interview, when queried about Abhinav Bindra’s support towards Nikhat’s letter on Twitter, Mary hit out at the former shooter. “Bindra is an Olympic gold medallist but I too have multiple golds at World Championships. This is not his business, to involve in boxing, to interfere. I don’t talk about shooting, so it is better for him to stay quiet on boxing.

He doesn’t know the exact rules of boxing.”The selection committee, prior to the Worlds, had decided to exempt gold and silver medallists from the trials but upon their return, BFI president Ajay Singh stirred up a hornet’s nest by suggesting Mary be exempted as she clinched bronze.

This prompted Nikhat to write to the minister. “We have to understand one thing, government can’t dictate the federations or get involved in the process of selection. So I will advise the federation to be transparent and take a decision which is in the interest of the nation,” the minister had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp