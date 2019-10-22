The Ironman is going strong

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sidharth Madhav, the grandson of well known Malayalam writer Mali and A K Sheshadri, first mayor of Kochi, and son of the corporate mentor V K Madhav Mohan and Radha, has won the prestigious ‘An Ironman Triathlon’ title representing India in one of the most difficult sporting events in the world. He finished the triathlon at Cambridge, USA, held on September 28, in 13 hours and 11 minutes. The Kochi-born Sidharth is a manager with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in New York.

‘An Ironman Triathlon’ is organised by the World Triathlon Corporation, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, in that order. The important point is that the swim, bike and marathon are all done back-to-back. It is a continuous, nonstop test of physical and mental endurance.

On how he ended up participating in the mega event, Sidharth said, “I’ve been involved in sports throughout my life. I participated at the national level as a roller-skater, as well as playing tennis, state-level cricket, and martial arts but lost touch after a few years. I had aquaphobia since I could remember and couldn’t bring myself to learn swimming. But one day, I decided to get over it and signed up for scuba diving classes.”

Sidharth travelled to Costa Rica and got certified in open water scuba diving. “I was still very scared, as I had never been in the ocean,” he says. “But I still couldn’t swim. That’s when I decided to do triathlons. I came across an Ironman race on TV years ago and dreamt of doing it one day. After becoming a certified scuba diver; I decided to conquer my fear.

Initially, I couldn’t do even one lap without panicking. I went to a coach for a few days but still, something wasn’t right. I did a small triathlon in Miami and was the last one to finish. After which my competitive nature took over and I started spending most of my time swimming and eventually I got comfortable with it. Now I even coach a few people.”

When asked about his motivations, he said, “I wanted to stick to a plan and be disciplined, as I am self–motivated,” says Sidharth, who has been living in the US for the past 10 years. “I had a lot of support from my parents, wife, sister, coach, teammates and friends. You can’t do a race like this without their support, so it’s all because of them.”He underwent hard-core training for the past two years.

So far he has swum around 113km in the pool and ocean, biked around 4,000km and ran 650km for training for around 15-20 hours, 6 days a week. Physical therapy, acupuncture, massages and cryotherapy were incorporated for recovery and injury prevention.