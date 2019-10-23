Arihant and Anahat bag U-13 national squash titles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arihant KS of Tamil Nadu defeated top seed Ekambir Singh of Maharashtra 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 11-1 in the boys’ U-13 final of the HCL- sub-junior and junior national championship held here at the Indian Squash Academy courts. In the girls’ U-13 section, Anahat Singh of Delhi blanked Diya Yadav of Maharashtra 11-5, 11-2, 11-8. Table tennis player G Sathiyan, Rajat Chandolia, head of Brand Strategy and Sports Initiatives at HCL Corporation and Cyrus Poncha, secretary general of Squash Rackets Federation of India, gave away the prizes.

Results: (all finals): Boys: U-11: Darshil Parasrampuria bt Aryaveer Dewan 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. U-13: Arihant KS bt Ekambir Singh 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 11-1. U-15: Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Shaurya Bawa 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 4-11, 11-7. U-17: Neel Joshi bt Arnaav Sareen (2) 11-8 8-11 12-10 11-3. U-19: Yash Fadte bt Sankalp Anand 11-2, 11-8, 11-4. Girls: U-11: Akanksha Gupta bt Sehar Nayar 11-9, 11-5, 11-7. U-13: Anahat Singh bt Diya Yadav 11-5, 11-2, 11-8. U-15: Tiana Parasrampuria bt Pooja Arthi R 11-7, 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10. U-17: Aishwarya Khubchandani bt Ananya Dabke 11-5, 11-9, 11-8. U-19: Sanya Vats bt Amira Singh 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.

Ashwin to attend MI trials

Twenty-two-year-old left-arm spinner R Ashwin who plays for CromBest in the TNCA Senior Division league has been called by Mumbai Indians to attend trials on Wednesday and Thursday. He can bowl both left-arm orthodox and chinaman. This gave him an opportunity to be a net bowler for West Indies, when they came here last year. Ashwin has played for AGORC, IOB and Chemplast group in the Senior Division league.

Dhaneshwaran shines

V Dhaneshwaran’s fifer (5/36) helped Ranji Cricket Club beat Mambalam Mosquitos in a TNCA Fourth Division ‘B’ Zone league match. Mambalam Mosquitos 199/8 in 50 ovs (T Pravin 57 n.o, V Dhaneshwaran 5/36) lost to Ranji Cricket Club 202/7 in 46.3 ovs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 65, J Kathiravan 3/59).