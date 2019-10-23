 ‘Tired’ Sathiyan to forgo Austrian Open for World Cup preparations

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ‘exhausted’ G Sathiyan has decided to skip the upcoming Austrian Open to give himself the best chance of performing well at the World Cup. The 26-year-old, who had initially decided to take part at the Austrian Open, a World Tour Platinum event, from November 12 to 17, has opted to not play any more tournaments between now and the invitational event in Chengdu from November 29 to December 1.

“I really need a training phase now,” he said on the sidelines of the sub-junior and junior squash nationals in the city on Tuesday. “I think I was a little too tired and exhausted while playing the last two pro tours. Now, I need more time in training to prepare well for the World Cup.”

Even though his last two tournaments did not go according to plan — he lost in the qualifying round of 128 in both — he still maintains that 2019 has been one of his best seasons. “I have had some fantastic wins and some very good tournaments... China Open and Hong Kong Open (he reached round of 32 in both) were very good. This has been one of the best years of my career.”

The rankings reflect his sentiment. While he has slipped to World No 30, he was ranked as highly as World No 24 earlier this season. That is even more remarkable considering that the seniors have remained without a coach for more than a year. While the Chennai lad has a personal coach (S Raman), he still maintains that having a foreign input will be invaluable. He hopes that the Table Federation of India (TTFI) can appoint one before the men’s team leaves for the Olympic qualifiers in January.

“It is probably a little late but we would love to have someone support us,” he said. “I can understand (why it’s taking time). Max (previous coach Massimo Costantini) left us at the last moment and most coaches were already signed till the Olympics. But TTFI are still looking... it will be good if there is somebody instead of nobody. From a mental point of view, it makes a huge difference if you know somebody is there, that’s where Max made a huge difference. If anybody can join us before the Olympic qualifiers, that will be very good.”

And as reported by this newspaper last month, the Arjuna awardee opened up on his plans to hit with a Chinese sparring partner next month. “China’s Yaohuan Shen will come to Chennai from November 19 to 26. I will be sparring with him at Raman’s high-performance centre. I selected him because he has previously sparred with the Chinese Taipei team and he is very good. It will also give me opportunities to focus on my backhand and serve.”