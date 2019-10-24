Home Sport Other

Anandan Gunasekaran wins third gold, Shivpal Singh bags top honours in World Military Games

After claiming top honours in the men's disabled 100m and 400m IT1 events earlier, Gunasekaran won the gold in men's disabled 200m IT1 event with a timing of 24.31s.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Singh. (Photo | Twitter/@MajorPoonia )

By PTI

WUHAN: Para-athlete Anandan Gunasekaran clinched his third gold of the event, while javelin thrower Shivpal Singh bagged another yellow metal for the country as India continued their fine show at the ongoing 7th CISM World Military Games here on Thursday.

After claiming top honours in the men's disabled 100m and 400m IT1 events earlier, Gunasekaran won the gold in men's disabled 200m IT1 event with a timing of 24.31s.

Fajardo Pardo Teodicelo of Colombia (26.11s) won the silver in men's disabled 200m IT1 event, while Peru's Casa Jose (27.33s) bagged the bronze.

Shivpal, 24, who hails from Chandauli village near Varanasi, increased India's tally by clinching the gold in javelin throw with a best effort of 83.33m.

Poland's Krukowski Marcin clinched the silver by hurling the spear to a distance of 78.17m, while the bronze went to Sri Lanka's Ranasinghe Mudiyaneselage Sumedha Jagath (75.35m).

Shivpal had earlier won a silver medal in the Asian Championships in Doha in April this year with a personal best throw of 86.23m.

In 25m center fire pistol men individual event, 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist marksman Gurpreet Singh claimed the bronze medal with a total score of 585.

The gold in this event went to Ukraine's Korostylov Pavlo, while China's Yao Zhaonan won the bronze.

Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai and Virender are the other gold medal winners for India in men's disabled shot put categories.

India have so far garnered seven medals from the Games, which includes six gold and one bronze.

The World Military Games are being held in China for the first time where over 10,000 athletes from more than 140 nations are participating across 27 disciplines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anandan Gunasekaran World Military Games Shivpal Singh
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp