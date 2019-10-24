World Junior Chess Championships coping despite tight funds

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Very few people are aware that the national capital is playing host to the World Junior Chess Championships. This time around, the annual tournament has attracted entries from 41 countries among boys and 39 for girls. While a top-quality field has gathered here, the Delhi Chess Association pointed out the difficulties in hosting such high-profile events.The association has hosted a total of six tournaments this year, out of which four have been international events. While chess has been one of the most rewarding sports for the country in terms of medals, holding events is far from easy.

The costs involved in conducting the World Juniors is approximately Rs 2-3 crore, including food and lodging for the top six Indians and two from each participating country as well as prize money. While the government pays a certain portion, most of the funds have to be raised by the hosting association. “Without government support all this would not have been possible and they provided `30 lakhs.

But the majority has to be arranged by us. From private sponsors to chess lovers across the country, everyone pools in their resources. Chess is a tightly-knit family and all lovers of the sport help. But it is a big headache,” Delhi Chess Association secretary AK Verma said. The event will end on October 25. Sometimes, even government help does not arrive. Delhi played host to the Western Asian Youth & Junior Chess Championship in September without government help. With government staying away, private players also become wary.

While the All India Chess Federation (AICF) bids to host top events in a bid to provide exposure for the numerous talented chess players across the country, most state associations are unwilling to host. “(A) case in point being the Commonwealth Chess Championship. It was shifted from South Africa to Sri Lanka to India finally due to numerous issues. When it finally came to AICF, they sent out a letter to all associations asking for volunteers but most stayed away citing economic issues,” Verma added.

One of the reasons why Delhi keeps coming forward is because of the love of former chess players. “So many influential people — IAS, IPS officers, or ministers have either played or their kids play the sport. They cannot stay away from the game and want to ensure it grows. All these factors have kept us afloat. Entry fees form only a nominal part of the overall budget.”