Kiren Rijiju bats for transparency in system

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India organised a two-day vigilance seminar titled “Preventive Vigilance and Integrity: A way of life”, which was inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. The minister pointed out that a system of grading SAI centres around the country maybe discussed that would help the country prepare for the future.

“This can be done to ensure a transparent system. Grading could be done on the basis of level of integrity maintained by officers of a particular centre or how competent the authorities are. We are yet to discuss this matter but it can be a way forward.”

Rijiju also spoke on his aim is to ensure that India reaches the top 10 in the Olympic medals tally in the near future. “We must be competent ourselves, not tolerate corruption and help the talent that is present to flourish. If all these things fall into place, which I’m sure will happen, India can reach great heights.”The importance of maintaining integrity so that a sports culture can grow was another highlight. “Each of us must maintain the highest level of personal integrity because we are custodians of SAI, and we cannot indulge in activities that harm or undermine this organisation.”

Radheshyam Julaniya, secretary of the ministry of sports, Sandip Pradhan, SAI Director General, Anindo Majumdar, secretary of Central Vigilance Commission were among the other speakers who addressed issues related to integrity at the workplace, including remedial actions to ensure fair procurement of goods and services, which is a critical aspect at all SAI centres.