AIBA ban can take away champions of future: Tyson Fury

Published: 26th October 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury (R) | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: British heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury believes International Olympic Committee's decision to ban world body (AIBA) will have a massive impact on amateur and professional boxing, saying it can potentially take away champions of the future from the sport.

"It will have a massive impact because it is potentially stopping stars of the future from getting a break," Fury said during an international conference call ahead of his WWE in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Riyadh next week.

"It is very important that amateur boxing continues so we can have professional champions of the future.

"If there is no amateur boxing, there is no professionals. I don't know many people who have turned professionals without being amateurs. It could have a big impact on professional sport for sure. It could be taking away champions of the future."

Fury will join the likes of Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali when he takes on Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury was also impressed with Indian boxing and hoped star boxer Vijender Singh goes on to win the world title.

"India is a great boxing country. Boxing is very big in India. You have a great boxer in Vijender Singh and I hope he can go on to win the world title for India," said Fury , who is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring in February in a rematch.

"I would love to come to India and fight there. Hopefully, it will happen in future."

Ahead of his WWE debut, Fury said even though the two sports are different, he finds a lot of similarity between boxing and wrestling.

"The training is different, the preparation is different, WWE is much more physical. I can transfer footwork, agility, punches from boxing to WWE. There are a lot of similarities in boxing and WWE in the entertainment factor," he said.

"There is also the fitness and athleticism of boxing. But they are totally different games, like snooker and golf. Totally different! "Physically and mentally they're the same because you're preparing for a fight. Physically you have to be in great shape as a WWE fighter and mentally you need to have the attitude to get up and go. It is the same with boxing," he added.

The 31-year-old was recently attacked by Strowman as he was training ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel clash.

Asked about the injury, Fury said: "I am recovering from the ankle injury. It was three days ago. It is going to be fine by the time the fight comes up. Don't think it's going to affect my performance."

