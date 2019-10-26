No medals for India in Junior World Chess

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The World Junior Chess Championships ended on Friday, with overnight leaders Evgeny Shtembuliak (Ukraine) and Polina Shuvalova (Russia) claiming top honours. India returned medal-less.

For both winners, this was their maiden U-20 crown. While Polina clinched the title after securing nine points, Evgeny too took his with nine.

The second and third spots in the boy’s category was occupied by Armenians Shant Sargsyan and Aram Hakobyan. In the girls’ category, Mobina Alinasab (Iran) and Elizaveta Solozhenkina (Russia) were the ones who followed Polina on the leaderboard.

The event ended on a disappointing note for India’s chess players. Second seed M Karthikeyan was the India’s best at fifth. Among girls, Aakanksha Hagawane was the top performer, as she also came fifth.

Former BCCI chief and current Minister of State Anurag Thakur was the guest of honour at the prize-distribution ceremony.

Results (Top 5): Boys: 1. Evgeny Shtembuliak (UKR), 2. Shant Sargsyan (ARM), 3. Aram Hakobyan (ARM), 4. Miguel Ruiz Santos (ESP), 5. M Karthikeyan. Girls: 1. Polina Shuvalova (RUS), 2. Mobina Alinasab (IRN), 3. Elizaveta Solozhenkina (RUS), 4. Mariia Berdnyk (UKR), 5. Aakanksha Hagawane.