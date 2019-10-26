Home Sport Other

No medals for India in Junior World Chess

The World Junior Chess Championships ended on Friday, with overnight leaders Evgeny Shtembuliak (Ukraine) and Polina Shuvalova (Russia) claiming top honours. India returned medal-less.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The World Junior Chess Championships ended on Friday, with overnight leaders Evgeny Shtembuliak (Ukraine) and Polina Shuvalova (Russia) claiming top honours. India returned medal-less.
For both winners, this was their maiden U-20 crown. While Polina clinched the title after securing nine points, Evgeny too took his with nine. 

The second and third spots in the boy’s category was occupied by Armenians Shant Sargsyan and Aram Hakobyan. In the girls’ category, Mobina Alinasab (Iran) and Elizaveta Solozhenkina (Russia) were the ones who followed Polina on the leaderboard.

The event ended on a disappointing note for India’s chess players. Second seed M Karthikeyan was the India’s best at fifth. Among girls, Aakanksha Hagawane was the top performer, as she also came fifth. 
Former BCCI chief and current Minister of State Anurag Thakur was the guest of honour at the prize-distribution ceremony.

Results (Top 5): Boys: 1. Evgeny Shtembuliak (UKR), 2. Shant Sargsyan (ARM), 3. Aram Hakobyan (ARM), 4. Miguel Ruiz Santos (ESP), 5. M Karthikeyan. Girls: 1. Polina Shuvalova (RUS), 2. Mobina Alinasab (IRN), 3. Elizaveta Solozhenkina (RUS), 4. Mariia Berdnyk (UKR), 5. Aakanksha Hagawane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Junior Chess Championships Junior Chess Championships Mobina Alinasab
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp