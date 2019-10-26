OK with politicos, sports ministry seeks NSF-IOA inputs

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There could be some reprieve for the National Sports Federation (NSF), as the sports ministry may take a close look into some provisions in the 2017 Draft National Sports Code. It is understood that the idea behind this move is to not create a vacuum in sports administration in the country. Going by it, politicians would remain part of sports officialdom. The ministry has requested Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the NSFs to send their suggestions by November 10 for further discussions.

During a meeting between all stake-holders to discuss the 2017 draft sports code on October 11, the IOA and the federations were concerned about ce­rtain sections of the code that would lead to ‘chaos’ in sports administration. Besides the age and tenure issue (extended to all members from just office-bearers, as mandated in 2011 code), the provision where ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs were barred from holding office in federations came as a shock to IOA and the federations. Understandably, the IOA opposed the entire draft arguing if there is the code of 2011 that is governing sport right now, then there is no need for a new one.

Though the age and tenure issues may not be touched, the ministry will take the politici­ans’ involvement up for discussion. The ministry, however, feels that if administrators do­n’t have time for the federation then they should not be part of it. It believes that they must actively be part of the administration or else should vacate the post.

It is understood that professionalism is one aspect the ministry will emphasise on. The provision where it says all federations need to have a Chief Executive Officer was opposed by the NSFs and the IOA, who cited lack of funds for salaries. This might not be removed altogether. There could be a pilot project with a well-run NSF before making it mandatory. The ministry would want the federations to run more professionally and if need be, the post can be changed from CEO to suit their needs. But professi­onalism will not be compromised.

Although the ministry will not dilute the draft code, it will definitely look into cases where certain provisions need to be made taking into consideration the nature of the sport. If the sport doesn’t have infrastructure available at every level and is not played everywhere, then it can be classified under a new head. Sports like equestrian, golf, rowing, sailing might be scrutinised carefully and reclassified should the need arise.

Same is the case with clubs holding voting rights. Federations like equestrian, golf, sailing etc have such clubs. If the club or organisation is promoting sport and excellence, then they could be allowed to vote. If they are not holding tournaments at the grassroots level or not giving access to sporting facilities to all, then they will not have voting rights. In simple words, voting is linked to performance and productivity. Federations have to organise tournaments at block, district and state levels.

Emphasis will be given to credibility, performance and productivity of federations and how their suggestions might help in ful­filling these three obje­­­ctives.Sports secretary RS Julaniya, without elaborating, confirmed that the ministry has asked all stake-holders to give their suggestions/inputs by November 10. The ministry will look into those and then formulate a plan to be put into paper. The ministry might not create a committee for the sake of forming one. If formed, they will comprise eminent sports administrators with experience with representation from the IOA and federations.

“We will see after we receive suggestions from all stake-holders,” said Julaniya. “The sports minister’s primary aim is to promote excellence and propagate sport in the grassroots.” Ministry will do everything to take sports to the masses while ensuring good governance. He said the new draft code will not be diluted but look into concerns of the federations.