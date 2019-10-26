Home Sport Other

Leander Paes likely to feature in Davis Cup tie in Islamabad

IT’S likely that India will field the likes of Leander Paes for their upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, if it happens in Islamabad.

Published: 26th October 2019

Along with Rohan Bopanna (R), non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi has also expressed his unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the important clash

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s likely that India will field the likes of Leander Paes for their upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, if it happens in Islamabad. This development comes after Rohan Bopanna, the country’s primary doubles specialist, expressed his unwillingness to travel to the country. Bopanna isn’t the only first choice Davis Cup player to have expressed reservations over travelling to Pakistan for the Asia-Oceania Group I playoff tie. Even non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi may skip the tie, along with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal and Sasi Kumar Mukund. All are India’s frontline Davis Cup players. Divij Sharan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran had already made themselves unavailable because of prior commitments.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) general secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed the same to this daily on Friday. “We had to start the visa process. So we have forwarded eight, nine names to them (Pakistan Tennis Federation). But nothing has been decided yet.“We will have a selection committee meeting after November 4 (the date of the ITF inspection before giving the green light to the tie).”

It’s learnt that AITA has included only the names of the players who have made themselves available for the tie in Islamabad. “A few players expressed their unwillingness to travel. So we asked the players who were willing to go. We have included the names of people who said that they had no problems. Leander Paes, Arjun Kadhe, N Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Saketh Myneni, N Sriram Balaji... These were the names we included in the list that we sent.” Coach Zeeshan Ali, as well as manager Sunder Iyer, have also signed on for the trip. 

If Bhupathi — whose name can still be included by AITA if he has a change of heart — does not travel, the Indian tennis body will have the additional problem of naming a captain for the trip. That will also be taken up for discussion at the selection committee meeting after ITF completes its inspection. “We will discuss that also after November 4.” However, Chatterjee ruled out the possibility of naming Paes — who last featured in a Davis Cup tie against China last April — as a non-playing captain.

