Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods equals record, has sights on 2020 Olympics

Woods, a 15-time major winner, finished 19-under par to equal US legend Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 US PGA Tour trimphs set 54 years ago.

Published: 28th October 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Woods of the United States. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Tiger Woods on Monday won the Zozo Championship by three shots to make golfing history after he saw off favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, finished 19-under par to equal US legend Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 US PGA Tour trimphs set 54 years ago.

After his record-equalling victory, Woods was quoted as saying by BBC Sport: "As far as playing until 52, I hope that's the case.

"If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer, but certainly the future looks brighter than it has.

"The body can't do what it used to but I can still think my way around the golf course.

"I know how to play and I was able to do that this week. There was a time if I didn't know if I would play again so I am very appreciative."

Woods on Sunday took a three-shot lead at the rain-hit inaugural Championship and thus moved closer to a record-equalling win.

Woods, 43, said the knee surgery did not make things easier as he strived to make a comeback.

Woods said that he now hopes to return to the country to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I know some of my friends have made Olympic teams before in the past and they said it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'll be 44 and I don't know if I have many more chances after that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiger Woods Zozo Championship Hideki Matsuyama
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp