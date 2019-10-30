Nominations filed for gymnastics body polls

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday sat down to discuss the November 3 elections of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI). In all, 31 nominations were filed for 15 posts (one each for president, general secretary and treasurer and four each for vice-presidents, joint secretaries and executive committee members). Of these, the IOA has accepted 24. However, it is understood that Wednesday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations and some officials will be elected unanimously.

According to a list signed by Returning Officer SK Mendiratta, Sanjay Shete and Sudhir Mital will contest for the post of president. Shete’s nomination has been accepted for the post of vice-president as well. For general secretary, Digvijay Singh and Dr Shantikumar Singh’s nominations were accepted. However, there were concerns with regards to Shantikumar’s eligibility as he had functioned as GFI treasurer during 2011-15 and was also elected general secretary in 2015. However, those two elections were not recognised by the sports ministry. “We are of the opinion that Shantikumar is not hit by the Provisions of National Sports Development Code 2011, laying do­­­­­wn, inter alia, the tenure and cooling-off period for the post of general secretary and treasurer,” said an IOA statement.

Of the seven nominations received for joint secretary, two were rejected. Kulwinder Singh was rejected for non-compliance of Rule 5 (4) of election bye-laws, as the nomination paper was not presented either by the candidate or his authorised proposer/seconder. Pramod Kumar Chaudhary was rejected for non-compliance of Rule 5 (5). His nomination was seconded by UK Mishra, who had also proposed Anil Mishra’s name.

Five of the 12 nominations received for the post of executive committee members were also rejected. Interestingly, one of them was Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi. Nandi was rejected for non-compliance of Rule 5 (5) of election bye-laws, as his nomination was seconded by G Gunasekaran, who had also proposed A Someshwar for the same post.