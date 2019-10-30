Home Sport Other

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty re-enter top 10 in doubles

Satwik and Chirag in August became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a BWF Super 500 tournament.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty (right) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who recently made their first final appearance at a Super 750 level event on the BWF World Tour, have reclaimed a spot in the top 10 of the latest rankings.

The Indian duo has made a jump of two places to move to the ninth spot in the rankings issued on Tuesday. It is the second time in their career that the pair has entered the top 10.

Satwik and Chirag in August became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a BWF Super 500 tournament after they stunned the then reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the finals of the Thailand Open.

In Paris last week, the young Indian pair entered the French Open tournament ranked 11 and ended up as runners-up after they lost the summit clash in straight games against World No. 1 pairing of Marcus Fernaldi and Kevin Sukamuljo. In what turned out to be a one-sided final, the Indian duo was outclassed 18-21, 16-21 in just 35 minutes by the top seeds from Indonesia on october 26.

However, their effort was commendable considering the fact that they defeated World No. 2 Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the second round before outclassing higher-ranked Japanese pair Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe and Danish pair Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

