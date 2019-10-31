Home Sport Other

Now, catchy 'Baby Shark' song inspires team to baseball World Series glory

Geraldo Parra, who had a slump in batting form, changed his walk-up music to Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' after having tried 'reggaeton, hip-hop and merengue music'.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

A fan wears a shark hat as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra comes up to bat. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The Washington Nationals won their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title by defeating the Houston Astros. The Nationals started poorly by losing to the New York Mets at home in March. But the fortunes of the team changed after signing outfielder Gerardo Parra in May.

Parra, who had a slump in batting form, changed his walk-up music to Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' after having tried 'reggaeton, hip-hop and merengue music'. 

This change in music inspired a comeback to form as the player hit a home run in his first game after walking in to 'Baby Shark'. 

Recovering from a 0-for-23 slump, Parra went 2-of-4 at the plate and hit the home run to help the then 34-38 Nationals to a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 19.

As a superstition, Parra kept the song as his walk-up to finish the season with a .262 batting average as the Nationals won the National League title by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals.

By that time, the Nationals' fans had made the song the unofficial anthem of the Nationals Park and even Parra's teammates used the song's dance move to celebrate runs.

It started with the fans welcoming Parra to the ground by singing the song in unison.

His teammates celebrated a single by clapping their forefinger and thumb together as "baby shark", a double with their hands together as "mommy shark"  and for a triple or home run they clapped their arms together as "daddy shark".

On July 23, the Nationals added a jumbotron animation showing three Parra figures clapping along with the song to accentuate his walk-up music.

From walk-up music to inspiring the team to win the MLB World Series, we can say that Parra's daughter's favourite 'Baby Shark' played a big part.

Due to the viral nature of the song and the Nationals' notching their maiden win, the MLB shop website sold more than $100,000 worth of 'Baby Shark' merchandise.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Major League Baseball World Series Baby Shark Gerardo Parra Washington Nationals Houston Astros
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp