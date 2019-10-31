Praggnanandhaa dedicates world crown to late Sujith

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : GM R Praggnanandhaa, who recently became the world youth chess champion, was felicitated at Velammal School in Mogappair on Wednesday. He dedicated his crown to the late Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old who tragically lost his life after getting stuck in a borewell.

Candles were lit and two minutes of silence was observed as the students and faculty members offered their condolences to Sujith’s family. A giant human chess board featuring images of Praggnaanandhaa and Sujith was on display. An interactive session with Praggnanandhaa was held. A ‘Dare to Win Challenge’ was organised wherein the best players of the school took on the prodigy.

Athletics meet

The Chennai district open junior athletics championship will be held at JN Stadium on November 3. Around 1200 athletes will take part in the meet. Athletes will be selected on the basis of performance for the 17th Milo national inter-district junior championships to be held at Tirupati from November 23 to 25.