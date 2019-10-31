Home Sport Other

USA battling tough course to secure Olympic boost

Published: 31st October 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Janneke Schopman (C) with the team upon their arrival in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Even  as the Indian women’s hockey team were on an exposure trip to Great Britain earlier this month, their US counterparts were doing something more important — taking part in a fundraising golf tournament to kickstart their season. While teams like India don’t struggle to raise money for sports like field hockey, the US invariably needs it to keep their dreams alive. In fact, before the Rio Games, where they finished fifth, the team organised campaigns so as to get its support staff as well as two reserve athletes to Brazil, according to the Washington Post.

“The golf event (it was called ‘To Tokyo and Beyond’) is a great way to raise money,” Janneke Schopman, US women’s head coach, said. “One of the parents of the players organise and we are more than willing to take part in it. For us, it’s a way of getting some more money for the overall programme, we are always looking out for opportunities like this.”

Therein lies the challenges for US in the two-legged Olympic qualifier against India on November 1 and 2. And that’s before you take into account US’ unique problem of ability to retain players. The absence of a league structure in the country means most players retire by the time they turn 22. “The college player pool is very large, but after they graduate there is no opportunity to keep playing. That means many retire when they are 22 as they don’t have the ability to grow,” Schopman, an Olympic gold medallist with the Dutch team, added.

While they successfully fought past this system to qualify for the Olympics the last three times, there is a sense that India might end that run this weekend. “Rani (Rampal) is a very experienced player who is strong, the forward line with Vandana (Katariya) is very dangerous and they have a lot of pace. In the backline, Grace (Deep Grace Ekka) is a key player and they also have one of the best drag-flickers in the world in Gurjit (Kaur),” the Dutchwoman added.

While she refused to speculate about the outcome of this match, she hoped that US would start punching above their weight within the next 10 years. “The organisation (USA Field Hockey) is working hard to make changes growing the sport from grassroots and implementing a high-performance culture. I believe USA can be a consistent top-10 contender in the women’s international game, however we do need to make those changes for that to happen.”Punching a ticket to Tokyo could expedite that process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp