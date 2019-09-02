Indian Navy, Bengaluru Hockey Association post victories in Murugappa Gold Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Navy beat Punjab and Sind Bank 1-0 in a group league match of the 93rd All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament on Sunday. Sunny Malik scored the goal.

Bengaluru Hockey Association beat Indian Army 3-1. Mohammed Naeemuddin, GN Pruthiviraj and Somanna Pradhan were on target. Rajnesh Salaria scored the lone goal for Army. The match between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Central Secretariat ended 2-2.

Vishruth bags title

Vishruth of MST beat R Nilesh of Vinwin 11-3, 11-7, 11-3 in the mini-cadet boys final of the IOC-Tamil Nadu state table tennis championship. SS Bhuvanidha won the girls’ title in this section. In the cadet boys’ category, PB Abinandh and M Hanshini won the titles.

Anbumani shines

B Anbumani’s 66 helped Stag CC beat SS CA in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: SS CA 108 in 25.2 ovs (B Prapanchan Rau 3/28) lost to Stag CC 112/3 in 17.5 ovs (B Anbumani 66).

Dhyan-Karthick wins

Dhyan and Karthick of Cue Zone beat Murali and Rakesh of YMCA (Vepery) 78-39, 55-8 in the MUC non-medallist doubles snooker tournament.

Results: Dhyan/Karthick (Cue Zone) bt Murali/Rakesh (YMCA Vepery) 78-39, 55-8; Lokesh/ Uday (Pot Shot) bt Saleem/Sadham (Snook City) 14-61, 60-49, 54-52; Satish/Nirmal Vel (TNCA) bt Prasanth/Nelson (Snook City) 48-17, 45-43; Hari Prabhu/Uday (Cue Zone) bt Md Hanief/PV Prasad (MUC) 57-14, 49-51, 63-20; Mohamed Ali/Radesh (YMCA Kilpauk) bt Karuna/Sanjay (Snook City) 48-35, 62-71, 40-30; Naresh/Parthiban (Masse) bt Sarath/Prem (Red 15) 35- 55, 64-57, 69-60; Freddy/Ashish (Q Lounge) bt Ranjit/Zakir (Smart Shooters) 53-33, 17-62, 39-68.