Equestrian Federation of India calls for Annual General Meeting sans min review

One thing that might be a new addition could be the introduction of an athletes commission.

Published: 03rd September 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Equestrian Federation of India

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) are yet to be given a directive on how best to implement the sports code. In the absence of such a directive, EFI has decided not to amend their constitution in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), slated for September 29 in New Delhi.

“A process (is) needed to implement the sports code but it cannot be done this AGM as the EFI has sought direction from sports ministry in this regard and has not received it yet,” current secretary general Col RK Swain said.

EFI’s affiliation with the sports ministry expired on August 3. In the days leading up to August 3, there was hectic lobbying by the EFI, saying why they cannot come under the sports code because of the ‘peculiar nature’ of the sport. Meanwhile, Swain will be stepping down from his post at the AGM. “Neither I’m interested nor I’m eligible to contest.” 

It’s expected that Lt Gen Gopal R, who has been nominated, will likely retain his post as president. One thing that might be a new addition could be the introduction of an athletes commission.

