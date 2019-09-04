Home Sport Other

Anti-doping fine due, India weightlifters uncertain for world meet

IWF’s anti-doping regulations call for a national body to be penalised every time one of their lifters fail a dope test conducted by them or WADA.

Published: 04th September 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India weightlifters are staring down at the prospect of having to sit out the upcoming World Championships after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) made the country’s participation subject to the payment of a anti-doping violation rule fine.

The fine apparently was imposed on the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) after Poonam Dalal failed a dope test last year. Poonam’s samples had been collected during the trials for World University Games last year and had initially turned out negative after tests at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

However, like multiple other samples including those collected from athlete Nirmala Sheoran, the samples among those selected for random re-testing by the World Anti-Doping Agency and subsequent tests at a WADA-accredited lab in Montreal revealed the presence of Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. Interestingly, this development led to the NDTL’s accreditation being suspended by WADA.

IWF’s anti-doping regulations call for a national body to be penalised every time one of their lifters fail a dope test conducted by them or WADA.

“For each anti-doping rule violation found against the athlete or other person from a member federation by IWF (even any positive test conducted by WADA), the athlete’s or other person’s member federation shall automatically pay a fine of 5,000 USD together with the analysis costs of the test and all other costs incurred in connection with the violation. 

“The member federation must pay the fine and the and costs within thirty (30) days of the date on which IWF demands such payment. If the member federation fails to pay within such deadline, it shall be prevented from entering any athletes in IWF Events until it has paid the due amount in full,” the IWF code states. 

It is understood that the IWLF is of the stand that the athlete should pay the fine as she was not involved in the nat­ional camp nor was her samp­les collected during an IWLF event. However, failure to pay on time might end in Indians being forced to miss the World Championships which will be held in Pattayafrom September 18 to 27. It is learnt that the federation has already conveyed it to the lifter that the fine has to be paid by her. Also, officials say that she is not part of the India camp.

There might be even more serious repercussions for the IWLF as the IWF anti-doping code talks of further penalties in case of non-compliance.

“In the event that a member federation is found to have breached an obligation under this Anti-Doping Policy...or failed to comply with any directive or request on anti-doping matters issued by the IWF, the independent panel may: a) impose a suspension on the member federation for a period of up to one year; b) and/or impose a fine on the member federation of up to 50,000 USD and/or; c) and/or withhold some or all funding or other non-financial support to the member federation,” the IWLF code states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India weightlifters
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp