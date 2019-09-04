Dharun out of Worlds relay squad

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days after the 59th Inter-State Athletics Championship in Lucknow, it has been reliably learnt that Dharun Ayyasamy will not be participating in the men’s 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Doha. Dharun, who was a part of the silver-winning team at last year’s Asian Games, is yet to regain full fitness after a shin bone stress fracture suffered before the Asian Championships last April. According to a source, the 22-year-old will concentrate only on hurdles for Doha.

“Even if he runs, he will be in the B team at the Grand Prix in Patiala. He can choose to rest if he wants,” the source said. His participation in the individual event is also doubtful despite achieving the qualifying mark. The source also revealed the main four taking to the track in Qatar will be Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noha Tom and Alex Antony.

However, a call on Antony will be taken after seeing how he has recovered after pulling a hamstring during the relay finals at the Inter-State meet. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that a selection committee meeting will be held on September 9 to finalise the team for the World Championships. September 6 is the last date to achieve the qualification mark and the Indian Grand Prix VI on September 5 will serve the last opportunity to qualify for the coveted event.

All eyes will be on triple jumper Arpinder Singh and sprinter Dutee Chand during the Grand Prix VI. Both are capable of making the cut. While Dutee can still make it to Qatar because of her world ranking, Arpinder will have to jump 16.95m to seal his spot. Eighteen athletes have achieved the entry standards till now, including Jinson Johnson, who bagged silver at the ISTAF Berlin event on Sunday and bettered his own national record with a timing of 3.35.24.

At the Inter-State, Anjali Devi’s gold-winning performance in the women’s 400m final will provide fresh headaches to the selection committee with regards to the relay team. Her timing and personal best of 51.53s is the best by an Indian this year. However, since she went home from the camp to nurse an injury, she will be subjected to confirmatory trials. “September 16 is the last date to submit the names. The confirmatory trials will be held on one of the days after the meeting on September 9,” the source added.

Saritaben Gayakwad (52.96) and Jisna Mathew (53.08), who finished behind Anjali in Lucknow, will also be in contention to make the women’s relay team.