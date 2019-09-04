Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu crash out of All-India MCC-Murugappa tournament

CHENNAI: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu bowed out of the All-India MCC-Murugappa tournament after a 1-3 defeat against Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday. Satbir Singh opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Gaganpreet Singh and Paravinder Singh hit the other goals. In the other match, Punjab National Bank beat Indian Army 4-1.

Wednesday’s matches: Indian Railways vs Indian Navy, Indian Army vs Indian Air Force, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd vs Bengaluru Hockey Association.

Vidya Mandir post victory

L Ramnath’s 92 helped Vidya Mandir beat Government HSS, Pudur in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

At Chennai: Nellai Nadar MHSS 178/4 in 20 ovs (S Dinesh Raj 48, AP Ananda Kumar 48, C Saffin 32, A Md. Adhil Shaan 28 n.o) bt Chettinad Vidyashram 134/6 in 20 ovs (S Adithya Nathan 35, KS Sree Charan 53 n.o, A Md. Adhil Shaan 3/15).

MoM: A Md. Adhil Shaan; Vidya Mandir, Mylapore 163/4 in 20 ovs (L Ramnath 92, S Athreya Sudarshan 25 n.o) bt Govt. HSS, Pudur 74 in 19.5 ovs (R Bharat Srinivas 3/21, M Pratik 3/14). MoM: L Ramnath. At Salem: Holy Cross 144/7 in 20 ovs (M Kawin 28, R Sudharshan 28) bt Sri Vidya Mandir 87/9 in 20 ovs (S Rishikesh 30, JR Rangashyam 5/18). MoM: JR Rangashyam.

At Tirupur: Plato’s Academy MHSS 139/7 in 20 ovs (S Sivadevan 26, KTA Madhava Prasad 59) bt The Earnest Academy 101/4 in 20 ovs (S Karthic Kumar 32, S Varun 37 n.o). MoM: KTA Madhava Prasad. At Trichy: Alpha CBSE 157/7 in 20 ovs (SG Balaji 52, K Jeeva Rajkumar 25, A Raghul Eniyadharsan 44) bt Vignesh Vidyalaya 125/7 in 20 ovs (R Yuva Karthick 32, C Kishore 3/21). MoM: SG Balaji. Kamala Niketan 138/5 in 20 ovs (C Sakthi Santhosh 37) bt BHEL MHSS 92 in 19.2 ovs (M Nishanth 3/13). MoM: C Sakthi Santhosh.

Big win for St Bede’s

R Dharagesh’s 4/11 helped St Bede’s beat PS SSS in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: PS SSS 106 in 38.2 ovs (R Dharagesh 4/11) lost to St Bede’s ‘A’ 107/2 in 25 ovs (S Birnaesh 50 n.o.); St Patrick’s 152 in 48 ovs (B Saiarevinth Raaj 63, Sunil Ramesh 3/8) bt Santhome HSS 96 in 45.4 ovs (Saif Ahamed Sait 35, K Guru Sankar 4/23, Rohan R Pai 3/20).

Aarif takes limelight

Aarif’s 95 came in handy for Brindhavan CC to beat Vijay CC in a First Division match of the TNCA-KDCA league.Brief scores: First Division: Adambakkam CC 132/8 in 30 ovs (KS Vijayaraghavan 40, Syed Imran 41, Hari Haran 4/40) bt Little Hearts Academy 131 in 28.2 ovs (S Ariff 51, U Mukilesh 32); Vijay CC 157/9 in 30 ovs (Mani 37, Athma Rishi 34, Senthil 43, Guvrav Sahay 4/38) lost to Brindhavan CC 161/2 in 25.4 ovs (Aarif 95, Vignesh S Iyer 59).