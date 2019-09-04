Home Sport Other

To prepare for marquee meet, Vinesh Phogat trains with male wrestlers

In her quest for a medal at the upcoming World Championships, Vinesh Phogat has chosen a path different from her fellow wrestlers. 

Published: 04th September 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In her quest for a medal at the upcoming World Championships, Vinesh Phogat has chosen a path different from her fellow wrestlers. With most of the selected grapplers heading for Kazakhstan, the venue for the international event, and a few including Bajrang Punia and Sushil Kumar preferring Russia, she decided otherwise and stayed back in the country to train at the Pratap Sports School in Kharkhoda, Sonepat. Accompanied by Hungarian coach Woller Akos and husband Somvir Rathee, the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist is sparring with male wrestlers at the centre located in Haryana to iron out flaws ahead of the Championships. 

“She’s been training with male wrestlers at the centre. For four days in a week, she undergoes training and conditioning apart from learning technical aspects. On Tuesday and Friday, competition is being organised wherein she also faces male wrestlers. The schedule is such that she is made to compete in at least 5-6 bouts each day to give her a feel of actual competition,” Om Prakash Dahiya, wrestling coach and school director, told this newspaper.

“The morning session starts at 8 and continues till 10:30 while she trains from 5 to 7:30 in the evening. Male wrestlers in her weight category and even above it train and compete with her during these sessions under the watchful eyes of coaches.” 

For the record, Indian women have won only four medals at the Worlds since it was introduced in 1987. It started with Alka Tomar when she clinched a 59kg bronze in 2006. Geeta and Babita Phogat bagged a bronze each in 55kg and 51kg respectively in 2012. Pooja Dhanda was the last from the country to medal when she won a 57kg bronze last year.

“We’re in Kharkhoda training for the Worlds,” Akos confirmed. He, though, didn’t divulge much ab­o­ut the training schedule. It was also learnt that sister Priy­anka, the 2016 Asian Championships silver medallist, is also camping at the centre to help out Vinesh with her preparations. Vinesh is expected to leave for Kazakhstan on September 12.

Scheduled in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22, the Worlds will see participation from 30 Indian wrestlers in all the three formats — men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling. 

World No 1 Bajrang along with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil will lead the charge in the men’s freestyle while a lot will ride on Vinesh if the country wishes to pocket a medal in the women’s category. Pooja, who will compete in 59kg this year, and Sakshi Malik (62kg) are the other medal contenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinesh Phogat
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp