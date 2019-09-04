To prepare for marquee meet, Vinesh Phogat trains with male wrestlers

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In her quest for a medal at the upcoming World Championships, Vinesh Phogat has chosen a path different from her fellow wrestlers. With most of the selected grapplers heading for Kazakhstan, the venue for the international event, and a few including Bajrang Punia and Sushil Kumar preferring Russia, she decided otherwise and stayed back in the country to train at the Pratap Sports School in Kharkhoda, Sonepat. Accompanied by Hungarian coach Woller Akos and husband Somvir Rathee, the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist is sparring with male wrestlers at the centre located in Haryana to iron out flaws ahead of the Championships.

“She’s been training with male wrestlers at the centre. For four days in a week, she undergoes training and conditioning apart from learning technical aspects. On Tuesday and Friday, competition is being organised wherein she also faces male wrestlers. The schedule is such that she is made to compete in at least 5-6 bouts each day to give her a feel of actual competition,” Om Prakash Dahiya, wrestling coach and school director, told this newspaper.

“The morning session starts at 8 and continues till 10:30 while she trains from 5 to 7:30 in the evening. Male wrestlers in her weight category and even above it train and compete with her during these sessions under the watchful eyes of coaches.”

For the record, Indian women have won only four medals at the Worlds since it was introduced in 1987. It started with Alka Tomar when she clinched a 59kg bronze in 2006. Geeta and Babita Phogat bagged a bronze each in 55kg and 51kg respectively in 2012. Pooja Dhanda was the last from the country to medal when she won a 57kg bronze last year.

“We’re in Kharkhoda training for the Worlds,” Akos confirmed. He, though, didn’t divulge much ab­o­ut the training schedule. It was also learnt that sister Priy­anka, the 2016 Asian Championships silver medallist, is also camping at the centre to help out Vinesh with her preparations. Vinesh is expected to leave for Kazakhstan on September 12.

Scheduled in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22, the Worlds will see participation from 30 Indian wrestlers in all the three formats — men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling.

World No 1 Bajrang along with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil will lead the charge in the men’s freestyle while a lot will ride on Vinesh if the country wishes to pocket a medal in the women’s category. Pooja, who will compete in 59kg this year, and Sakshi Malik (62kg) are the other medal contenders.