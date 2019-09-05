Hockey India relaunches website and app

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hockey India has revamped its website and app with a new user-friendly features. The website will be a one-stop shop for all the Indian Hockey fans. From the latest news to match updates to player statistics - the fans can stay up to date about Indian hockey.

The website will be a hockey fan's delight as it's easy on the eye and follows a simple yet with a pack of new user-friendly features.

Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad is delighted to launch the new vibrant website.

"I am extremely happy to relaunch the Hockey India website and app. The following for Indian hockey has grown manifolds in the last few years with both our men and women's team doing well and the fans can follow the very user-friendly website to stay up-to-date with everything related to Indian hockey. The fans can follow the website for quick updates on all matches around the globe and also look through player profiles. An engagement with the fans is imperative in the digital age and I am very pleased with the new look of the Hockey India website," said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad.