IOC, Indian Navy sail into Murugappa semis

After Affan Yousuf opened the scoring in the first quarter, Armaan Qureshi, SK Uthappa and Rahil Mosin scored in the last 16 minutes.

Indian Navy players celebrate a goal against Indian Railways. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin prasath)

CHENNAI: IOC beat Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 in a group match of the All-India MCC-Murugappa meet on Wednesday. After Affan Yousuf opened the scoring in the first quarter, Armaan Qureshi, SK Uthappa and Rahil Mosin scored in the last 16 minutes. Nithin Thimmaiah bagged a consolation for BHA. The win helped IOC seal a final four spot along with Indian Navy, who beat Indian Railways 3-0.

Other results on Wednesday: Indian Navy 3-0 Indian Railways, Indian Army 2-1 Indian Air Force.   
Lulith bags fifer

SN Lulith Purnesh’s 5/6 helped Campion AIHSS thrash Chinmaya Vidyala by 10 wickets in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship held in Tiruchy.
Brief scores: In Salem: Holy Cross (Salem) 121/9 in 20 ovs (Ameen 54; Jayanth 3/26) lost to Plato’s Academy (Tirupur) 122/8 in 20 ovs (SJ Arun Kumar 38). In Chennai: AVM Rajeswari MHSS 136/4 in 20 ovs (Sourav 44 n.o) bt Velammal International 63 in 15.5 ovs (Aasrit 3/6, Shailendar 3/13). Don Bosco MHSS (Egmore) 143/2 in 20 ovs (Athish 55, Kumar 53) bt DAV (Gopalapuram) 62/7 in 20 ovs. In Tiruchy: Chinmaya Vidyalaya MHSS 46 in 19.2 ovs (Purnesh 5/6) lost to Campion AIHSS 50/0 in 4.3 ovs. RSK MHSS 59 in 20 ovs (Akilesh 4/11) lost to Government Boys HSS, Srirangam 62/1 in 5.1 ovs. 

Siddharth stuns Fahad
Qualifier Siddharth Reddy shocked fourth seed Mohammed Fahad with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the pre-quarterfinals of the eNoah iSolutions national series AITA ranking meet.
Results: pre-quarters: Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Lohith Aksha 6-1, 1-0 (rtd hurt); Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt Ihsan Mahmood Husain 6-2, 7-5; Siddharth Reddy bt Mohammed Fahad 6-4, 6-4; Bharath Nishop Kumaran bt Manish G 6-1, 6-3; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Krishna Teja Raja 7-5, 6-0; Pagalavan bt Gokul Suresh 6-4, 2-0 (rtd hurt); Kavin Masilamani bt Yeswanth Loganathan 7-6 (4) 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Sathya Maran 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Dhyan-Karthick shines
Dhyan and Karthick of Cue Zone beat Lokesh and Uday of Pot Shot 42-36, 56-13 in the MUC non-medallist doubles snooker championship.

Results: Elangovan/Ramachandran (YMCA- Esp) bt P Aravind /D Ganesh (MUC) 62-60, 79-41; Arjun/Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Imran/Aslam (Smart Shooters) 55-26, 25-51, 58-48; Sainath/Jhonny (Cue Zone) bt Arif/Zia (Q Ball City) 57-49, 64-25; Vadivel/Srinath (Impact) bt Sikander/Julvan (Q Ball City) 11-63, 67-59, 50-43; Dhyan/Karthick (Cue Zone) bt Lokesh/Uday (Pot Shot) 42-36, 56-13; Hari Prabhu/Uday (Cue Zone) bt Mohamed Ali/Radesh (YMCA Kilpauk) 63-34, 29-67, 65-35.

