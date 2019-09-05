IOC, Indian Navy sail into Murugappa semis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IOC beat Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-1 in a group match of the All-India MCC-Murugappa meet on Wednesday. After Affan Yousuf opened the scoring in the first quarter, Armaan Qureshi, SK Uthappa and Rahil Mosin scored in the last 16 minutes. Nithin Thimmaiah bagged a consolation for BHA. The win helped IOC seal a final four spot along with Indian Navy, who beat Indian Railways 3-0.

Other results on Wednesday: Indian Navy 3-0 Indian Railways, Indian Army 2-1 Indian Air Force.

Lulith bags fifer

SN Lulith Purnesh’s 5/6 helped Campion AIHSS thrash Chinmaya Vidyala by 10 wickets in the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship held in Tiruchy.

Brief scores: In Salem: Holy Cross (Salem) 121/9 in 20 ovs (Ameen 54; Jayanth 3/26) lost to Plato’s Academy (Tirupur) 122/8 in 20 ovs (SJ Arun Kumar 38). In Chennai: AVM Rajeswari MHSS 136/4 in 20 ovs (Sourav 44 n.o) bt Velammal International 63 in 15.5 ovs (Aasrit 3/6, Shailendar 3/13). Don Bosco MHSS (Egmore) 143/2 in 20 ovs (Athish 55, Kumar 53) bt DAV (Gopalapuram) 62/7 in 20 ovs. In Tiruchy: Chinmaya Vidyalaya MHSS 46 in 19.2 ovs (Purnesh 5/6) lost to Campion AIHSS 50/0 in 4.3 ovs. RSK MHSS 59 in 20 ovs (Akilesh 4/11) lost to Government Boys HSS, Srirangam 62/1 in 5.1 ovs.

Siddharth stuns Fahad

Qualifier Siddharth Reddy shocked fourth seed Mohammed Fahad with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the pre-quarterfinals of the eNoah iSolutions national series AITA ranking meet.

Results: pre-quarters: Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Lohith Aksha 6-1, 1-0 (rtd hurt); Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt Ihsan Mahmood Husain 6-2, 7-5; Siddharth Reddy bt Mohammed Fahad 6-4, 6-4; Bharath Nishop Kumaran bt Manish G 6-1, 6-3; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Krishna Teja Raja 7-5, 6-0; Pagalavan bt Gokul Suresh 6-4, 2-0 (rtd hurt); Kavin Masilamani bt Yeswanth Loganathan 7-6 (4) 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Sathya Maran 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Dhyan-Karthick shines

Dhyan and Karthick of Cue Zone beat Lokesh and Uday of Pot Shot 42-36, 56-13 in the MUC non-medallist doubles snooker championship.

Results: Elangovan/Ramachandran (YMCA- Esp) bt P Aravind /D Ganesh (MUC) 62-60, 79-41; Arjun/Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Imran/Aslam (Smart Shooters) 55-26, 25-51, 58-48; Sainath/Jhonny (Cue Zone) bt Arif/Zia (Q Ball City) 57-49, 64-25; Vadivel/Srinath (Impact) bt Sikander/Julvan (Q Ball City) 11-63, 67-59, 50-43; Dhyan/Karthick (Cue Zone) bt Lokesh/Uday (Pot Shot) 42-36, 56-13; Hari Prabhu/Uday (Cue Zone) bt Mohamed Ali/Radesh (YMCA Kilpauk) 63-34, 29-67, 65-35.