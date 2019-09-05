Silver medal & World Championships berth for junior paddlers

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s junior paddlers made it two silver medals in succession after finishing runners-up behind top seeds China in the 25th Asian Junior and Cadet Championships at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday.

By virtue of having finished second, the boys — Manush Shah, Raegan Albuquerque, Anukram Jain and Deepit R Patil (did not play) — qualified for the World Junior Championships to be held at Korat (Thailand) in November. Since the turn of the millennium, India’s junior boys have claimed four bronze and two silver medals in the same competition.

Bronze was claimed in 1999 and 2000 when Soumyadeep Roy was a part of the team. G Sathiyan and Soumyajit Ghosh bagged the same in both 2010 and 2011. Last year, Manav Thakkar led the team to second place under the tutelage of Roy.

Even though the No 2 seeds lost to China 0-3, the second rubber involving Manush was quite a close affair. Team coach Brett Clarke changed his game plan and began proceedings with Raegan, preserving Manush for the crucial fourth tie. But it didn’t work as the Mumbai lad went down to Xu Yingbin 7-11, 8-11, 9-11.

India’s No 1 junior player, Manush began patchily against junior World No 6 Xiang Peng who, despite dropping his second game, beat the Indian 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 9-11.

In the second game, Manush picked up momentum, going up 7-4. Peng pegged him back and at deuce, it was anybody’s game. But Manush managed to see it through to level matters. It was expected that the southpaw would grow in confidence but the Chinese paddler upped the ante to put China 2-0 ahead. In the third singles rubber, Anukram failed to match the guile and speed of his Chinese rival, Liu Yebo, who simply wore him down 11-6, 11-4, 11-5.

“The Chinese are a cut above the rest. Manush’s resilience has to be appreciated. What matters most is that the boys gave it their best shot and made the Worlds cut,” Brett told this daily. “The Chinese have really powerful serves and whenever they were under pressure, they pulled it out. We will work on these aspects but overall, I believe it was a great show from the boys.”

Manush, who was part of the squad which clinched silver last year, was disappointed that he could not take advantage in his rubber but was pleased with the overall display. “It’s always difficult against China but I feel the mindset of the team was different. Some unforced errors cost me the match. We defeated South Korea in semis which was a big win for the team.”