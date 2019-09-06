Home Sport Other

Boxing Federation of India spells out path to Tokyo

In case the boxers fail to medal in the Worlds, there will be selection trials amongst top four boxers, those who meet certain criteria listed out by the federation.

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT’S official. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed on Thursday that the medallists from the men’s section in the upcoming World Championships will be handed a direct berth for the first Olympic qualifier scheduled in China next year. In the women’s corner, the gold and silver winners from the aforementioned event will earn that right.

This was finalised after a meeting that was held on August 22. It was attended by some top BFI officials, coaches and members of the selection panel.

The trials are likely to be held in November and December. For the male boxers to be eligible for the trials, they will have to complete at least 85 per cent of the training at National Coaching Camp in Patiala.

In regards to the second qualifier that is scheduled in May 2020, the India Open — to be held in March — will act as selection trials.

“The best performer at India Open will be considered. If the scenario isn’t clear, then there will be trials amongst top boxers of the India Open as selected by coaches and selection panel.”

