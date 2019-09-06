Home Sport Other

Central Secretariat and Punjab complete last four line-up

PSB’s Harmanjit Singh scored the opener in the 13th minute but an 11-minute three-goal blitz put Central Secretariat in command.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:04 AM

Action from the match between IOC and Punjab National Bank.

Action from the match between IOC and Punjab National Bank. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Secretariat held their nerves to clinch a six-goal thriller against Punjab and Sind Bank to advance to the semifinals of the All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey meet on Thursday.

PSB’s Harmanjit Singh scored the opener in the 13th minute but an 11-minute three-goal blitz put Central Secretariat in command.

Even though PSB got one back, Umar Mohd made sure of the match result five minutes from time. IOC played out a 3-3 draw against Punjab National Bank in the last group match.

Semifinal line-ups (to be played on Saturday): IOC vs Central Secretariat, Indian Navy vs Punjab National Bank.

Ramnath hits ton

L Ramnath’s unbeaten 113 helped Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) beat Nellai Nadar MHSS by 87 runs in the quarters of the Chennai leg of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

In Chennai: Quarters: Vidya Mandir (Mylapore) 210/3 in 20 ovs (Ramnath 113 n.o, Ayyappan 62) bt Nellai Nadar MHSS 123/6 in 20 ovs. Don Bosco 127/7 in 20 ovs (Athish 58) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS 103 in 18.1 ovs (Delwyn 3/12). In Tiruchy: Semifinals: Campion AIHSS 147 in 19.4 ovs (Moni 4/22) bt Alpha CBSE 136/6 in 20 ovs (Balaji 46). Kamala Niketan 120/9 in 20 ovs (Santhosh 57; Bhoopathi 4/16) lost to Govt Boys HSS, Srirangam 121/5 in 19.1 ovs (Ekambaram 42, Santhosh 3/18).

Deepak enters semis

Deepak Senthil produced a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win against qualifier Pagalavan in the quarterfinals of the eNoah iSolution national series AITA tennis tournament held at the MPTA-KTC courts.

Results: (quarters): Singles: Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy  6-1,7-6 (2); Bharath Nishop Kumaran bt Siddharth Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Pagalavan 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Prithvi Sekhar bt  Kavin Masilamani 7-6 (4), 6-4. Doubles: Yeshwanth Loganathan/Deepak Senthil bt Kavin Masilamani/PC Vingesh 6-2, 6-3; Narde  Sashanth/Praneeth bt Mohammed Fahad/Ihsan Hussain 6-3,6-3; Siddharth Reddy/Kiran Arunachalam bt Anuj Malik/Amit Bzad 6-3, 6-3; Prithvi Sekar/Dhakshneshwar bt  Vigneshwaran/Arun Kumar 6-1, 6-1.

Arjun-Shoaib in last four

Arjun and Shoaib of Q Ball City got the better of Elangovan and Ramachandran of YMCA, Esplanade 63-12, 50-17 in the quarterfinals of the MUC non-medallist doubles snooker tournament.

Results: Quarterfinals: Arjun/Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Elangovan/Ramachandran (YMCA, Esplanade) 63-12, 50-17; Sainath/Jonny (Cue Zone) bt Vadivel/Srinath (Impact) 62-43, 69-41.

TNCA condolence

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association members condoled the demise of former Ranji Trophy player M Srinivasan.

MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey Murugappa Gold Cup hockey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp