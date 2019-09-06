Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy eye China return

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a quiet 30-odd days for the talented Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The duo had to face an unexpected turn of events after a historic win at the Thailand Open in August. Both got injured after straining their bodies hard during the tournament, subsequently missing the World Championships.

Back to full-time training — which includes a two-and-a-half hour session in the morning and three hours in the evening at Pullela Gopichand Academy — for more than a week, the pair is looking forward to a comeback at China Open starting on September 17. The BWF World Tour Super 1000 is one of the biggest events on the calendar.

“We were disappointed for about a week after missing the Worlds, but all of that is in the past. Now we are fully fit, and itching to get back on court and play matches,” Shetty told this daily. “China Open will be our first tournament after recovering from the injuries.”

The Mumbai youngster had suffered an abdominal muscle injury, and Satwik aggravated a right-shoulder injury. By becoming the first Indian pair to clinch a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the two have also set the bar high. “Now we are looking to at least reach the quarters in each of the tournaments that we play, and then think further. We have the confidence that we can perform consistently like that,” Shetty said.

Asked what the primary targets are, Shetty remarked: “To qualify for the Olympics. For that we need to be able to perform consistently.” Pairs in the top-16 of BWF world rankings can qualify for Tokyo.