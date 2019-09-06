Dutee Chand, relay team qualify on ranking

By Express News Service

PATIALA: A heavy morning shower forced AFI officials to scamper around at National Institute of Sports to ensure that Indian Grand Prix 6 started as per schedule.

All eyes were on Dutee Chand, Arpinder Singh and the men’s 4x400m relay team, to see whether any of them could make the Worlds cut.

Dutee started proceedings, winning her race in 11.43s, but fell short of the qualifying mark. She later admitted that her world ranking (32) should see her make the cut.

The relay team of Muha­m­med Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Amoj Jacob and KS Je­evan could not better their mark, but maintained their world ranking (16th). Arpinder, egged on by the crowd, managed 16.35m. But it was way below his personal best, and he could not qualify.