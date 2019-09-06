Home Sport Other

Wrestling World Championships: Bajrang Punia top, three more Indians seeded

Four Indian wrestlers will step onto the mat as seeds at the Wrestling World Championships starting on September 14.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four Indian wrestlers will step onto the mat as seeds at the Wrestling World Championships starting on September 14. Bajrang Punia is the only top seed and the 65kg man will be India’s best hope at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Second seed Seema is also one to look out for, in the 50kg category, after her exploits at Yasar Dogu 2019 Ranking Series, where she bagged gold. Rahul Aware, second seed in 61kg, and Deepak Punia, fourth seed in 86kg, are the other seeded contenders.

In the 74kg, it will also be interesting to see the return of veteran Sushil Kumar as he looks to relive his golden glory after nine years.

Bajrang has progressed from a 60kg bronze in 2013 to a 65kg silver last year. However, the top place has been eluding him and he will be determined to become only the second Indian after Sushil to win a gold in the competition. In the past year, the 25-year-old has been crowned champion of Asia and also climbed to the top in world rankings. Exposure trips have added to his intelligence and enhanced his ability to gauge the opponents more swiftly.

“Training abroad with foreign athletes has helped me grow as a wrestler,” said Bajrang. “Sparring with some of the best names in Georgia, Russia and the USA has made me more aware of my opponents. Besides, having my own team of coach, physio, trainer and sports science support staff has instilled a lot of confidence into me ahead of the World Championships which is also an Olympic qualifier this time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Wrestling World Championships
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp