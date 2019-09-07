Home Sport Other

Payas settles for silver in Asian Table Tennis Championships

Published: 07th September 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 04:47 PM

Table Tennis

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Payas Jain lost to top-seed and world number 1 Yuanyu Chen of China 0-4 to settle for the silver medal in the 25th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday.

Jain did show his aggression initially but in the face of a fine attacking play by the Chinese, the Delhi paddler wilted and lost 11-13 6-11 8-11 5-11 in less than 20 minutes.

There was a time in the first game when Jain matched his Chinese rival and even deuced after trailing.

But the top-seeded Chinese converted the point at the second opportunity to go ahead.

After that, it was a one-way traffic as Chen made most of Jain's mistakes to cash in on when the Chinese went for his favourite blocks.

Jain's silver medal earned him a berth in the Asian squad which will participate in the World Cadet Challenge at Wladyslawowo (Poland) in October.

India's campaign at the championships ended with two silver medals -- one by the junior boys team and another by Jain.

