The best is yet to come: Sports fraternity hails ISRO

In the last stage snag, communications between India's moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away.

Published: 07th September 2019

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (File Photo | ISRO website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity on Saturday came together to salute the spirit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) even though the Vikram lander of the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 apparently could not reach its destination.

"It's only a failure if we don't learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team ISRO for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come," said cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Twitter.

"India is proud of its ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in space science. Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind," said Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

"Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain, ISRO woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain. Hum Honge Kaaamyab (The dreams remain unfulfilled but the spirits are alive. ISRO will surpass all troubles and we will be successful)," former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted in Hindi.

"There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here. We are proud of you ISRO, we salute your hardwork and dedication in serving the nation," said wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"We are proud of you team ISRO for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive," tweeted Shikhar Dhawan.

"The boat doesn't cross the sea fearing the waves. Those who try are never defeated. Entire India is proud of ISRO," tweeted ace wrestler Geeta Phogat in Hindi.

"We are proud of our scientists and are confident that they will definitely get success in their next attempt. Jai Hind," tweeted wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in Hindi

ALSO READ | Reason behind communication breakdown still not known: Scientists on Chandrayaan-2 mission

"Very proud of our ISRO. You were almost there. I join the world in applauding you," said celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle.

In the last stage snag, communications between India's moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

