Verdict deferred in archery case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Not much changed in the Archery Association of India matter being heard by a special bench of the Delhi High Court after Friday’s hearing.The special bench of Justice Murlidhar & Justice Waziri, while hearing Rahul Mehra’s PIL in this regard, mentioned that the Indian Olympic Association has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the SC against the HC’s order of constituting a Transitory Committee to run AAI affairs.

They will wait for its outcome before delivering a verdict regarding the holding of AAI polls. The SC will hear the SLP on September 11 and the HC special bench will reconvene next Friday. It has also be­en learnt that the AAI transit­ory committee has proposed six names to Justice BD Ahm­­­ad to form the selection panel.