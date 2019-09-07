Verdict deferred in archery case

NEW DELHI: Not much changed in the Archery Association of India matter being heard by a special bench of the Delhi High Court after Friday’s hearing.The special bench of Justice Murlidhar & Justice Waziri, while hearing Rahul Mehra’s PIL in this regard, mentioned that the Indian Olympic Association has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the SC against the HC’s order of constituting a Transitory Committee to run AAI affairs.
They will wait for its outcome before delivering a verdict regarding the holding of AAI polls. The SC will hear the SLP on September 11 and the HC special bench will reconvene next Friday. It has also been learnt that the AAI transitory committee has proposed six names to Justice BD Ahmad to form the selection panel.