Home Sport Other

Foreign coach's changes helped improve my game: PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championship recently.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: World champion P V Sindhu on Sunday said that working on the changes suggested by India's foreign badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun helped her a lot.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championship recently.

Asked how Kim Ji Hyun's advice has impacted her game, she said, "Well it definitely had a lot (of impact) because she has been here for a few months.

"She had few changes in her mind and I think that really helped me. We worked on that, of course under the guidance of Gopi (P Gopichand) sir and it went very well. I have really improved a lot on skills and a lot more still to improve."

Sindhu was speaking after being felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar at a suburban hotel for her recent achievement.

Asked whether the loss of the 2017 final (to Okuhara) played in her mind when she entered the court this time, the 24-year-old Sindhu replied in the negative.

"No I don't think it was playing (in my mind) and also I was very positive. It was just a fresh game for me. We have played a couple of times later as well so it was one of the fresh matches."

According to Sindhu, being more aggressive and being fast on her feat did the trick for her in the World Championship.

"I was very much alert and I was very prepared for this tournament (World Championship) and playing against (Chinese) Chen Yufei and Okuhara, even though it was a different style of the game I was more aggressive and fast on my feet which was much needed.

"So, I was ready for every point and not just thinking about the game. Every point was equally important for me," the ace shuttler said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu Badminton World Champion Kim Ji Hyun
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp