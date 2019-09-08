Home Sport Other

NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister charged with murder

Kimesha Monae Williams was one of two people arrested and charged with robbing and killing the 84-year-old woman at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Published: 08th September 2019

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard | AFP

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: The older sister of Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard has been charged with the alleged murder of an elderly California woman at a resort casino, the US media reported on Saturday. 

Kimesha Monae Williams was one of two people arrested and charged with robbing and killing the 84-year-old woman at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of Los Angeles.  

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Saturday that the 35-year-old Williams is the older sister of NBA superstar Leonard.

Williams and 39-year-old Candace Tai Townsel are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on September 19.

California police said the incident took place the morning of August 31 when Afaf Anis Assad was attacked by two people in the bathroom of the casino. Police said Assad, who had her purse stolen, suffered a broken skull. 

Assad died Wednesday at a hospital, according to the Press-Enterprise. 

Riverside homicide police asked the judge to hold Williams without bail, saying she might flee and that she "has family that are well-off and could post her bail." 

Leonard, who grew up in the Riverside area, recently signed a three-year, $103 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 28-year-old led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title this past season, winning NBA finals MVP for the second time in his career. He also won the award with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

