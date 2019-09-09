Loved ones by her side, Phogat all geared up for Worlds in Kazakhstan

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hungarian coach Woller Akos oversaw Vinesh Phogat’s transition from 50kg to 53kg in the last one year.The big switch — that too from the weight category in which she won gold at both Commonwealth and Asian Games last year — was all but easy. The 25-year-old wrestler has clinched three consecutive gold and a silver in the new weight division since. But Vinesh’s real test will be the upcoming World Championships, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22. It will be her fourth Worlds, and she will hope to make it memorable one as 10th (in 2013 and 2017) has been her best show in the event so far.

Eyeing an elusive medal, the Haryana wrestler is training at Pratap Sports School in Kharkhoda (Sonepat), unlike her Indian counterparts, who had left for Kazakhstan to attend a preparatory camp. Vinesh’s stay at her in-laws’ place was planned by Akos to ensure that she remains in the right frame of mind before the big event. “She has always wanted to spend more time with husband Somvir Rathi and his family. The quality time she is spending with her family will keep her in good stead and also freshen her up,” the Hungarian coach told this newspaper from Kharkhoda.

But that doesn’t mean the star grappler is staying away from the mat ahead of the most important tournament of the year. Instead, she is undergoing targetted training put in place by the coach especially for her. “Last two weeks are very important. Hence we are working on her technique and motion. Leg defence is another area which needed to be addressed. Overall, the emphasis will be on putting her opponents under pressure by playing aggressively early on.”

Vinesh also trains with Akos’s wife Marianna Sastin, who competes in 62kg, and the coach believes it helps both wrestlers. “Yes. They train together whenever the opportunity arises. My wife and son stayed with me for two months earlier this year. It was during this stay she trained with Vinesh.”

The former Hungarian wrestler, however, wants her trainee to take it one bout at a time at the Worlds and avoid looking at the future. “It will take pressure off her. If she does that, she has the ability to add that elusive medal to her trophy cabinet,” Akos signed off.