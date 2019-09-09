Russia hour: Boxers set for big fight at grand stage

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four medals in 19 editions of the Worlds Championships. Those are Indian male pugilists’ total haul in the marquee event, an indication of how demanding the competition is. As the latest installment commences on Monday in Ekaterinburg, Amit Panghal & Co will look to add to that tally and live up to India’s promise.

They’ll look to convert that promise into results at the grand stage being held at Russia. Three Indians — Amit (No 2), Kavinder Singh Bisht (No 5), Ashish Kumar (No 7) — have been seeded while four have been handed byes. India high-performance director Santiago Nieva is aware of the challenge in store. All the Indians — eight in total — had left for Russia well in advance to get acclimatised, sparring with boxers from rival countries. “It’s a good draw but again, let’s see how it goes. You need some luck too. You pass one hurdle and then there’s the next one. It’s going to be tough,” Nieva said.

The coach said he’s just looking to ensure that boxers remain sharp and maintain their focus. “Ideally, I would want all the boxers in the final but you know that’s going to be tough. I just hope that we can get some good results. We can see where we stand ahead of the Olympics.”In the 2017 edition in Hambu­rg, India had won just one bro­nze through Gaurav Bidhuri. Shiva Thapa had also bagged a bronze in 2015.

Vikas Krishan Yadav (2011) and Vijender Singh (2009) had also reached as far as bronze. If any boxer manages to emulate them, they will get a direct berth in the Olympic Qualifiers in China next year. But national chief coach CA Kuttappa wants his wards to aim for the yellow metal. “We’ve just won bronze medals in the past. I would want them to go for gold this time,” he said.

If there’s anyone who can be backed to win gold, it’s Amit. He has been in a league of his own over the last 12 months— gold in Asiad 2018, silver in 2018, gold in Asian Championships, gold in India Open.

While Amit will be taking a second shot at the event, five Indians will be competing for the first time. One among them is Ashish Kumar (75kg). He might lack experience at the elite level, but his recent silver medals at the Asian Championships and India Open has given him loads of confidence. “I’m delighted to be at this stage and I’m confident that I can win a medal,” he remarked.