BFI official to work with Olympic body Task Force

CHENNAI : Boxing Federation of India (BFI) executive director RK Sacheti has been invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to participate in the Expert Group Technical Meeting which will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The Expert Group will hand key recommendations to the IOC Task Force, which is responsible for the organisation of the sport in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. “This gathering of the Expert Group will create recommendations to be considered by the Task Force predominantly regarding Competition Rules for the upcoming series of qualification events and tests events in the lead up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the invitation letter from the Olympic governing body read.

Sacheti was looking forward to working with the Olympic Task Force. “It’s a huge opportunity. It is a good thing that someone from India is also getting a chance to work with the Olympic Task Force and have a hand in making key decisions,” he said.