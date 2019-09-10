Dark days behind, Deborah upbeat about future

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While fellow Andaman and Nicobar cyclist Esow Alben and India’s junior crop are making waves in the world of cycling, Deborah Herold is someone who has almost slipped through the cracks. Once ranked as high as No 4 in the World Elite UCI Women’s Rankings, the 24-year-old has not had the best of times recently.

Part of the Cycling Federation of India’s pilot project, she was the first to put India on the global map after medalling at the Track Asia Cup back in 2015 and making the World Championships cut the same year. A knee injury suffered in 2017 was the start of a dark phase. She had to part ways with sprint coach RK Sharma and is now training under endurance coach VN Singh.

While she used to excel in sprint races, the coaches, as well as federation, felt that she was stagnating and needed a different challenge. Hence, the change in coach.“Her timings were not improving. So we decided she should be put in the endurance category. VN Singh is the coach there. She has shown an aptitude for the new event and we are hopeful Deborah can reclaim her past form,” a CFI official said.

Despite the change in category, Deborah won bronze in women’s elite team sprint event along with Aleena Reji, pipping the fancied Malaysia to third spot on Day 1 of Track Asia Cup 2019. “They were our strongest pair so we opted to let them race in sprints,” Singh added.

At one point, Deborah was unhappy with the switch but is now fully focussed on giving it her all in her new event. “I have been training for endurance events for the last three months. So today’s race was a bit difficult. If I had known I would again have to participate in sprint, I would have prepared harder. I would still say it’s a commendable effort.”

Her new category is the Omnium race — a multiple race event — and the team pursuit. Even the federation and coaches feel she can medal in these at the 2022 Asian Games. “I have been preparing hard. I’m hopeful of a medal here. That will show how much I have learnt and what else I need to inculcate. The main task ahead of me is making the Asian Championships team.”Formerly into athletics, Deborah has not visited her parents back home in a long time and chooses to keep to her own despite facing problems. “I have survived a tsunami so all other problems seem immaterial. I have learned to fight and will prove all doubters wrong in the days to come.”

INDIA STRIKE FOUR GOLD ON OPENING DAY

India made a bumper opening to the Track Asia Cup 2019 winning 12 medals, including four gold, in a complete show of dominance at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi on Monday. They are leading the medal table, followed by Uzbekistan. The men’s junior team stole the show, capturing the top prize in the men’s sprint event. The women’s junior and elite teams also shone and returned with two gold.