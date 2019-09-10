NADA no show after CFI fails to meet cost

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: The Track Asia Cup 2019 commenced on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with 16 countries vying for honours. While India dominated Day 1, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) was conspicuous with its absence. With the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) suspended for six months since August 20, NADA faces a huge challenge of collecting samples and sending elsewhere for testing. Since it needs to be sent abroad and ministry not adding to its already sanctioned budget, costing is involved.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) intimated to the national agency in advance to which NADA sent the federation a rough estimate testing per athlete that involves transportation costs. All this would cross Rs 18,000, a figure too high for the CFI to pay on its own. This increase in amount is due to NADA sending samples apparently to Doha. “We informed NADA and they agreed to come if we could come up with the amount required. But such a figure is not possible for us so we approached the world body,” a top CFI official said.

Since the competition is being held under the aegis of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), international body of cycling, it is the prerogative of the international federation to take note and act accordingly.The UCI informed CFI that since the Track Asia Cup is a UCI Class 1 event, “dope test is not mandatory”. “Prior to NDTL’s suspension, our athletes used to be tested regularly. This event has always seen NADA’s presence in the past,” the official added.