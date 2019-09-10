Home Sport Other

NADA no show after CFI fails to meet cost

With NDTL suspended for six months since August 20, NADA faces a huge challenge of collecting samples and sending elsewhere for testing.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dope Test

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

 NEW DELHI:  The Track Asia Cup 2019 commenced on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with 16 countries vying for honours. While India dominated Day 1, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) was conspicuous with its absence. With the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) suspended for six months since August 20, NADA faces a huge challenge of collecting samples and sending elsewhere for testing. Since it needs to be sent abroad and ministry not adding to its already sanctioned budget, costing is involved. 

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) intimated to the national agency in advance to which NADA sent the federation a rough estimate testing per athlete that involves transportation costs. All this would cross Rs 18,000, a figure too high for the CFI to pay on its own. This increase in amount is due to NADA sending samples apparently to Doha. “We informed NADA and they agreed to come if we could come up with the amount required. But such a figure is not possible for us so we approached the world body,” a top CFI official said.

Since the competition is being held under the aegis of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), international body of cycling, it is the prerogative of the international federation to take note and act accordingly.The UCI informed CFI that since the Track Asia Cup is a UCI Class 1 event, “dope test is not mandatory”. “Prior to NDTL’s suspension, our athletes used to be tested regularly. This event has always seen NADA’s presence in the past,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Track Asia Cup 2019 NADA CFI
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp