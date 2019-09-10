Surprise names and notable absences in Worlds line-up

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were quite a few surprises as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a 25-member squad for the IAAF World Championships in Doha on Monday that will begin on September 27. Anjali Devi, India’s fastest quarter-miler this season (51.53s), is not in the squad. The Haryana athlete’s fate in 400m will be decided after she undergoes confirmatory trials on September 21 at National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala. Despite rumours of injury, Hima Das will be a part of the women’s 4x400m relay team.

As expected, Arokia Rajiv and Neeraj Chopra miss out due to injury. Sudha Singh, despite qualifying for the marathon, has decided not to go. The UP athlete failed to qualify for her main event — the 3000m steeplechase. The 25-member squad might get bigger as AFI has also approved the names of sprinters Dutee Chand (100m), Archana Suseendran (200m) and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar. Their participation is subject to an IAAF invitation based on their rankings.

Apart from Anjali, 20km race walker Krishnan Ganapathi was excluded despite achieving the qualifying mark. The call to not include him was taken as his ranking was not deemed acceptable. “It’s not like they are No 1 or No 2 in the world. So, the selection committee has decided to take only two. Our fastest walker is not even in the top-10,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said. Marathoner Nitender Singh Rawat also missed out despite qualifying due to multiple injuries and Gopi Thonakkal will be the only Indian in the event.

All focus was on the relay teams ahead of the meeting and contrary to earlier reports, Dharun Ayyasamy has been included. An AFI source had revealed that the 22-year-old will only take part in hurdles. However, after the meeting, it looks like the TN athlete will not take part in the individual event. “He is just recovering from injury and we have to see if he is fit enough to run hurdles. A call will be taken based on his fitness as he has qualified for the individual event,” sources said.

Alex Antony has made it to the men’s team despite suffering an injury during the farcical relay final at the Inter-State athletics meet in Lucknow last month. The Kerala athlete, who won the 400m final with a timing of 46.17s, pulled his hamstring as the AFI A team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Noha Tom and Amoj Jacob failed to finish.

However, Antony has recovered well after Lucknow according to an official.

The main four of all relay teams will be decided on the day of the race after assessing the athletes and their fitness levels, according to Adille. A surprise inclusion in the women’s team was Jisna Mathew. Jisna finished third during the 400m women’s final in Lucknow behind Saritaben Gayakwad, who was part of the gold-winning Asian Games team last year.