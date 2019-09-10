Home Sport Other

Surprise names and notable absences in Worlds line-up

Apart from Anjali, 20km race walker Krishnan Ganapathi was excluded despite achieving the qualifying mark.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dharun Ayyasamy

Dharun Ayyasamy (Photo | AP)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were quite a few surprises as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a 25-member squad for the IAAF World Championships in Doha on Monday that will begin on September 27. Anjali Devi, India’s fastest quarter-miler this season (51.53s), is not in the squad. The Haryana athlete’s fate in 400m will be decided after she undergoes confirmatory trials on September 21 at National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala. Despite rumours of injury, Hima Das will be a part of the women’s 4x400m relay team. 

As expected, Arokia Rajiv and Neeraj Chopra miss out due to injury. Sudha Singh, despite qualifying for the marathon, has decided not to go. The UP athlete failed to qualify for her main event — the 3000m steeplechase. The 25-member squad might get bigger as AFI has also approved the names of sprinters Dutee Chand (100m), Archana Suseendran (200m) and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar. Their participation is subject to an IAAF invitation based on their rankings.

Apart from Anjali, 20km race walker Krishnan Ganapathi was excluded despite achieving the qualifying mark. The call to not include him was taken as his ranking was not deemed acceptable. “It’s not like they are No 1 or No 2 in the world. So, the selection committee has decided to take only two. Our fastest walker is not even in the top-10,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said. Marathoner Nitender Singh Rawat also missed out despite qualifying due to multiple injuries and Gopi Thonakkal will be the only Indian in the event. 

All focus was on the relay teams ahead of the meeting and contrary to earlier reports, Dharun Ayyasamy has been included. An AFI source had revealed that the 22-year-old will only take part in hurdles. However, after the meeting, it looks like the TN athlete will not take part in the individual event. “He is just recovering from injury and we have to see if he is fit enough to run hurdles. A call will be taken based on his fitness as he has qualified for the individual event,” sources said.

Alex Antony has made it to the men’s team despite suffering an injury during the farcical relay final at the Inter-State athletics meet in Lucknow last month. The Kerala athlete, who won the 400m final with a timing of 46.17s, pulled his hamstring as the AFI A team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Noha Tom and Amoj Jacob failed to finish.

However, Antony has recovered well after Lucknow according to an official. 
The main four of all relay teams will be decided on the day of the race after assessing the athletes and their fitness levels, according to Adille. A surprise inclusion in the women’s team was Jisna Mathew. Jisna finished third during the 400m women’s final in Lucknow behind Saritaben Gayakwad, who was part of the gold-winning Asian Games team last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
​ Dharun Ayyasamy ​ Athletics Federation of India IAAF world championships Anjali Devi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp