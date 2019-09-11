Home Sport Other

Banking on home advantage

Women’s hockey team haven’t played in India since 2015 but skipper Rani excited by the prospect of facing US.

Published: 11th September 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

India coach Sjoerd Marijne (right) & captain Rani Rampal

India coach Sjoerd Marijne (right) & captain Rani Rampal (Photo| PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE Indian women’s team have been enjoying a high of late. In the 23 matches they have played in 2019, they have won 15 and lost only two matches. And the identity of their opponents this year — World Cup runners-up Ireland, World Cup bronze-medallists Spain among others — will keep them in good stead ahead of a tricky test against US in the two-legged Olympic qualifier in Bhubaneswar in November.

The US are World No 13 but will prove to be a stiff test for Rani & Co. It was against the same side that India drew 1-1 at the 2018 World Cup. The US women’s side have also been playing in the Pro League this season. While they haven’t managed to get the results to go their way (won one of 16 matches), all that experience of playing the bigger sides could come in handy. Add in the fact that the Indians haven’t played an official match at home since 2015 and this is the proverbial banana skin. When the girls take to the field at Kalinga Stadium on November 1, most of them will be stepping into the unknown; they will not have experienced an atmosphere like it. But skipper captain Rani Rampal is looking at it in a different manner.

“We are all excited that the game is happening in India. That is going to be an advantage for us as the support of the home fans will be there. The home crowd will be the 12th man. We want to use that energy in a positive way. We should not take pressure and also see that we are not overexcited as well. We need to execute all those things what we have learned in training and play as per the plan,” said Rani.

The home crowd may be able to push them a certain extent, but it is their performance on the turf, which matters. Make no mistake, the US are a strong team, who can unsettle India with their physical game.  With the qualifiers fast approaching, it is imperative for Sjoerd Marijne to prepare his team. Each and every strategy must be planned with the eyes on the qualifiers. And Marijne feels that the England tour, starting later this month, is an ideal preparation before the Olympics qualifier.

“They (US) are a bit physical, it is one of their strengths. I have seen a few things about them, but need more time to have a good view about what their strengths and weaknesses are. It will be good for us to play England as like the US, England is a physical team. So we can prepare really well. It is coming in a good time for us,” said Marijne.

Graham Reid’s warning

The entire men’s team watched the qualifiers draw live inside the SAI campus with pensive faces. As soon as Russia was pitted to face India, coach Graham Reid fired a warning shot, reminding his players not to take them lightly.

“Being complacent is something that I really hate. For me, if I see any kind of complacency in the next month and half and that is what I will be stamping on and we will be making sure that we will treat them with respect and prepare well. Like us, they will also play to qualify for Olympics,” said Reid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian women’s team Hockey olympics
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp