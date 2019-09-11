Banking on home advantage

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE Indian women’s team have been enjoying a high of late. In the 23 matches they have played in 2019, they have won 15 and lost only two matches. And the identity of their opponents this year — World Cup runners-up Ireland, World Cup bronze-medallists Spain among others — will keep them in good stead ahead of a tricky test against US in the two-legged Olympic qualifier in Bhubaneswar in November.

The US are World No 13 but will prove to be a stiff test for Rani & Co. It was against the same side that India drew 1-1 at the 2018 World Cup. The US women’s side have also been playing in the Pro League this season. While they haven’t managed to get the results to go their way (won one of 16 matches), all that experience of playing the bigger sides could come in handy. Add in the fact that the Indians haven’t played an official match at home since 2015 and this is the proverbial banana skin. When the girls take to the field at Kalinga Stadium on November 1, most of them will be stepping into the unknown; they will not have experienced an atmosphere like it. But skipper captain Rani Rampal is looking at it in a different manner.

“We are all excited that the game is happening in India. That is going to be an advantage for us as the support of the home fans will be there. The home crowd will be the 12th man. We want to use that energy in a positive way. We should not take pressure and also see that we are not overexcited as well. We need to execute all those things what we have learned in training and play as per the plan,” said Rani.

The home crowd may be able to push them a certain extent, but it is their performance on the turf, which matters. Make no mistake, the US are a strong team, who can unsettle India with their physical game. With the qualifiers fast approaching, it is imperative for Sjoerd Marijne to prepare his team. Each and every strategy must be planned with the eyes on the qualifiers. And Marijne feels that the England tour, starting later this month, is an ideal preparation before the Olympics qualifier.

“They (US) are a bit physical, it is one of their strengths. I have seen a few things about them, but need more time to have a good view about what their strengths and weaknesses are. It will be good for us to play England as like the US, England is a physical team. So we can prepare really well. It is coming in a good time for us,” said Marijne.

Graham Reid’s warning

The entire men’s team watched the qualifiers draw live inside the SAI campus with pensive faces. As soon as Russia was pitted to face India, coach Graham Reid fired a warning shot, reminding his players not to take them lightly.

“Being complacent is something that I really hate. For me, if I see any kind of complacency in the next month and half and that is what I will be stamping on and we will be making sure that we will treat them with respect and prepare well. Like us, they will also play to qualify for Olympics,” said Reid.