Boopathy’s unbeaten century guides Combined Districts to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN unbeaten century by M Boopathy Vaishna Kumar helped Combined Districts beat City by six wickets in the TNCA U-19 City vs Combined Districts match.

Brief scores: City 226/7 in 50 ovs (NK Sree Vignesh 56, K Vijay Priyadarsan 72) lost to Combined Districts 229/4 in 47.2 ovs (M Boopathy Vaishna Kumar 124 n.o, A Ranjan 40 n.o).

Old Boys prevail

Old Boys Ball Badminton Club (Srirangam) won the 19th Baul Raj and Soundhra Bhai Memorial state level B grade ball badminton tournament for men held at Thiruvarur. About 29 teams from various districts across Tamil Nadu participated. The tournament was held under knock-out cum league basis. Old Boys Ball Badminton Club (Srirangam) won a cash prize of `20,000. Runners-up St Joseph’s A team

Chennai got a cash award of `15,000.

Results: League Round: Old Boys Ball Badminton Club Srirangam bt St Joseph’s A Chennai 33-35, 35-23, 35-34; Old Boys Ball Badminton Club Srirangam bt MBBC Mangainallur 37-39, 35-28, 35-29; Old Boys Ball Badminton Club Srirangam bt St Joseph’s B Chennai 35-27, 32-25, 35-27; MBBC Mangainallur bt St Joseph’s B Chennai 35-31, 32-35, 35-30; St Joseph’s A Chennai bt MBBC Mangainallur 35-31, 36-34.

Kishore scalps six

P Kishore Kumar’s 6 for 22 helped Madras Aryan Club beat Sical Recreation Club by eight wickets in a TNCA third division B zone match.

Brief scores: Perungalathur Cricket Club 207 in 46.3 ovs (K Vignesh 88, N Navin Kumar 4/50, S Manikandan 3/17) bt Royapettah Cricket Club 110 in 29.3 ovs (C Dhilipan 34, R Shreyas 4/29). Sical Recreation Club 169 in 47.2 ovs (CS Rohit Kumar 44, A Shrikaran 33, S Rohit 3/35, P Kishore Kumar 6/22) lost to Madras Aryan Club 170/2 in 32 ovs (R Mowli Raj 81 n.o, S Somasundaram 68 n.o). Triplicane Sports Club 273/5 in 50 ovs (M Vikneshwaran 110 n.o, D Govindaraj 56, R Vijay Kumar 41, S Dinesh Kumar 33) bt Rising Stars Cricket Club 221/9 in 50 ovs (R Chokkalingam 43 n.o, Tushar Ashok Khedkar 32, Deepak Singh 3/59).

U-15 football meet

Latent View Analytics will organise the Chennai Kaalpandhu League, an U-15 football tournament for government school children. This initiative will see children from 50 schools across the city taking part in the tournament. The league is being conducted in association with Siksha, an NGO that works for the empowerment of the underprivileged section of the society.

Table tennis tournament

YMCA Madras and Chennai District Table Tennis Association will conduct an inter-school open table tennis meet for boys and girls on September 12 and 13 at YMCA Royapettah.