National coaches need to be more qualified to create champs: PV Sindhu

NEW DELHI: Winning gold at the World Championships in Switzerland helped PV Sindhu fulfil a long-cherished dream. While the shuttler is currently enjoying the spotlight, she is aware of the caveat the win has brought along with it.

“I know I’m marked now. Everybody will be after my scalp. I need to work even harder and change a few things in my game. Everybody knows my game by now so I need to take to the court with a new strategy every time from now on,” she said on the sidelines of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) at the IG Indoor stadium on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is aware of people’s expectations but she refused to be bogged down by them. “The level of pressure and responsibility is obviously higher now. I understand that people will now expect gold every time I step out on to the court. But my primary focus is on giving my hundred per cent,” she added.

Indian national coach Pullela Gopichand had recently pointed out the lack of top Indian coaches at the highest level and how current players moving into coaching once they are done with their playing careers would help in solving the problem.

On being asked about the issue, Sindhu’s response was, “There needs to be high-level coaches and they need to know everything about badminton to create champions. For a player to become a coach is his personal call and nobody can force that on a player.

“Of course, Gopi sir himself has been a great player and a great coach. Now we have other coaches from abroad and they are helping us. But national coaches need to be more qualified.”The Padma Shri awardee will next play in the China Open World Tour Super 1000 (September 17-22) at Changzhou and Korea Open World Tour Super 500 (September 24-29) in Incheon City. “Each event prior to the Olympics is important for me. I need to continue my good form.”

The Olympic silver medallist has had quite a few on-court rivalries with the likes of Carolina Marin, Tai Tzu-ying as well as Worlds runner-up Nozomi Okuhara. When asked whom she feels is her biggest threat on her path to Olympic glory, Sindhu replied, “Nobody is the biggest threat. I feel the top-20 is of a similar standard and anybody can trump the other on a given day. I need to be on my toes every time.”