Home Sport Other

National coaches need to be more qualified to create champs: PV Sindhu

The 24-year-old is aware of people’s expectations but she refused to be bogged down by them.

Published: 11th September 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu during the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship final in New Delhi on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu during the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship final in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/PARVEEN NEGI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Winning gold at the World Championships in Switzerland helped PV Sindhu fulfil a long-cherished dream. While the shuttler is currently enjoying the spotlight, she is aware of the caveat the win has brought along with it.

“I know I’m marked now. Everybody will be after my scalp. I need to work even harder and change a few things in my game. Everybody knows my game by now so I need to take to the court with a new strategy every time from now on,” she said on the sidelines of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) at the IG Indoor stadium on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Up to players if they want to take up coaching in future, says PV Sindhu

The 24-year-old is aware of people’s expectations but she refused to be bogged down by them. “The level of pressure and responsibility is obviously higher now. I understand that people will now expect gold every time I step out on to the court. But my primary focus is on giving my hundred per cent,” she added.

Indian national coach Pullela Gopichand had recently pointed out the lack of top Indian coaches at the highest level and how current players moving into coaching once they are done with their playing careers would help in solving the problem.

On being asked about the issue, Sindhu’s response was, “There needs to be high-level coaches and they need to know everything about badminton to create champions. For a player to become a coach is his personal call and nobody can force that on a player.

“Of course, Gopi sir himself has been a great player and a great coach. Now we have other coaches from abroad and they are helping us. But national coaches need to be more qualified.”The Padma Shri awardee will next play in the China Open World Tour Super 1000 (September 17-22) at Changzhou and Korea Open World Tour Super 500 (September 24-29) in Incheon City. “Each event prior to the Olympics is important for me. I need to continue my good form.”

The Olympic silver medallist has had quite a few on-court rivalries with the likes of Carolina Marin, Tai Tzu-ying as well as Worlds runner-up Nozomi Okuhara. When asked whom she feels is her biggest threat on her path to Olympic glory, Sindhu replied, “Nobody is the biggest threat. I feel the top-20 is of a similar standard and anybody can trump the other on a given day. I need to be on my toes every time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Championships PV Sindhu
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp