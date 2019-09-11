Home Sport Other

South Korea seeks IOC ban on controversial Japan flag

The row spiralled into a bitter trade war in recent months after a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during Tokyo's colonisation.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally to mark the South Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule, in downtown Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese 'rising sun' flag at next year's Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of Japan's brutal wartime past. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: A controversial flag became the latest sticking point in an intensifying dispute between South Korea and Japan on Wednesday as Seoul asked the International Olympic Committee to ban its use at the Tokyo Games next year.

The 'Rising Sun' flag has been an ensign for Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Forces since 1954, but in much of East Asia, it is seen as a symbol of the country's military aggression during World War II.

But last week, Tokyo's Games organisers dismissed the claims that the emblem is a political statement and said they will allow the flag at the Olympics.

That caused an uproar in South Korea, prompting it to lodge a formal complaint to the IOC. World football's governing body FIFA has already banned the flag's use.

"We explained the history behind the flag and demanded it be banned during the Olympics," Seoul's sports ministry said in a statement.

The flag was a "clear political symbol" that stirs up painful memories of Japan's wartime atrocities, the ministry added, likening it to the "nightmares that the Nazi's Swastika gives to Europeans".

Koreans remain deeply resentful of Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula and the neighbours -- both of them US allies -- are embroiled in a long-running dispute over wartime history.

The row spiralled into a bitter trade war in recent months after a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during Tokyo's colonisation.

The feud has seen Japan impose new restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants in July and led to the neighbours removing each other from their lists of trusted trade partners.

South Koreans have since mounted a widespread boycott of Japanese goods, which saw a plunge in sales of Japanese cars and forced several airlines to suspend routes to their neighbour because of falling demand.

Some lawmakers have pushed for a boycott of the Tokyo Olympics and a travel ban on the country, citing supposed radiation risks from the Fukushima disaster eight years ago.

The South's Olympic committee said last month it lodged a complaint to the Tokyo Games organisers over radiation risks at venues around Fukushima as well as the possibility of food produce grown in the region being served to athletes in the Olympic village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics South Korea Flag South Korea japan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp