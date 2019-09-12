Home Sport Other

3000 students to be invited for first-ever NBA match in India

NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in front of students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program.

Basketball

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association on Thursday said 3,000 students from over 70 schools will be extended invitations for the first-ever NBA game in India to be played here next month.

The NBA India Games will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.

As part of Reliance Foundation's Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, the NBA will invite 3,000 boys and girls from more than 70 participating Reliance Foundation Jr NBA schools in Mumbai to attend the event.

"We are proud to provide young Indian boys and girls under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program with the opportunity to experience the first-ever NBA game in India," NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, Mark Tatum said in a media release.

In addition to the games, the league and its partners will also host interactive fan activities, Jr NBA events, an NBA Academy India development camp for women and NBA Cares community outreach efforts benefiting fans of all ages across Mumbai.

