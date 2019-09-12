Hima Das named brand ambassador of Gatorade India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India ace sprinter Hima Das was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Gatorade India.

The 19-year-old from Assam, nicknamed the Dhing Express, thus joins ace badminton player PV Sindhu and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the brand's ambassador in the country.

"I am honoured to join the Gatorade family which consists of sporting legends across the world," said Das, who had won two gold medals in women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m at the Jakarta Asian Games.

"I am looking forward to working with them to understand my hydration requirements and using the insights to better my athletic performance."

The brand will be paying tribute to the sprint runner by giving a new twist to its 'Nothing Beats Gatorade' philosophy.

Gatorade India will also work with Hima Das during the period of partnership to understand her training and race-day nutrition better.

Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said: "We are delighted to welcome Hima Das into Gatorade's family of athletes.

"Hima personifies the spirit of the brand through her persevering attitude and unwavering spirit to win.

We believe that Gatorade is the perfect fuel to partner with Hima Das as she sets out to achieve new accolades for the country," he added.

Das had won the 400m gold medal at the World U20 Championships at Tampere in Finland.