Jaigopal Garodia chess meet: Aarav, Charudharshini bag U-7 titles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Aarav and R Charudharshini bagged the U-7 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively at the 17th Jaigopal Garodia chess meet for children organised by Durgadevi Choudhary Vivekananda Vidyalaya SSS, Kolathur.

Results: (winners only): Boys: U-7: A Aarav; U-9: S Saisarvesh; U-11: Mrithyunjay Mahadevan; U-13: Harsh Suresh; U-17: R Sailesh. Girls: U-7: R Charudharshini; U-9: V Saganapriya; U-11: B Sajitha; U-13: K Shreya; U-17: Divyabharathi Masanam.

Venkat CC’s S Sabeer

Sabeer scalps five

S Sabeer’s fifer (5/53) helped Venkat CC beat Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘E’ zone match. IV Division ‘C’: City Central League 190/8 in 40 ovs (Prithivirajan Mohan 60) lost to Madras Emmanuel 192/6 in 34.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 82, V Saravana Guru 35 n.o); Vigneswara Cricket Club 219 in 49.5 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 53, S Logesh 4/47, S Vijayakumar 3/54) lost to Kohinoor XI 220/9 in 49.1 ovs (K Ajayashankar 79, KR Shrreyas Raghavan 4/57, CS Santosh 3/55).

V Division ‘A’: Kamyuth Club 180/6 in 27 ovs (S Sachin 49, K Padmanaban 48, P Lithish Kumar 36) bt Friends XI 144/7 in 27 ovs (NS Yuvan Sankar 35); Vepery Cricket Club 216/9 in 50 ovs (M Senthil Vadivel Raj 51, AK Arjun 46, R Sudharsan 4/50, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 3/73) bt St Mary’s Cricket Club 171 in 46.5 ovs (S Mohan Raj 35); Gandhi Cricket Club 45 in 31.2 ovs (B Aravind 3/16) lost to Netaji Cricket Club 49/3 in 10.1 ovs. V Division ‘E’: Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club 170 in 49.2 ovs (V Prasanna Srinivasan 44, S Sabeer 5/53) lost to Venkat Cricket Club 175/4 in 40.2 ovs (S Senthil Kumar 81 n.o).

Chennai Public School victors

S Hrithish’s 55 and an all-round display by LK Tharun (49; 3/45) enabled Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) to beat Sri Ahobila Mutt HSS in the final of the Sacred Heart MHSS U-16 state level tournament.

Brief scores: Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) 207 in 40 ovs (S Hrithish 55, LK Tharun 49, V Premkumar 3/45) bt Sri Ahobila Mutt HSS 182 in 37.2 ovs (A Abhinesh 58, Guruprasad 26, LK Tharun 3/43). Best batsman: B Hemanath (CPS); Best all-rounder: LK Tharun (CPS); Best bowler: P Premkumar (Sri Ahobila); Best fielder: P Vignesh (Sacred Heart); Promising players: Nandakumar (Janet MHSS), S Sriman (CPS).