Home Sport Other

Jaigopal Garodia chess meet: Aarav, Charudharshini bag U-7 titles

A Aarav and R Charudharshini bagged the U-7 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively at the 17th Jaigopal Garodia chess meet for children.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Aarav and R Charudharshini bagged the U-7 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively at the 17th Jaigopal Garodia chess meet for children organised by Durgadevi Choudhary Vivekananda Vidyalaya SSS, Kolathur. 

Results: (winners only):  Boys: U-7: A  Aarav; U-9: S Saisarvesh; U-11: Mrithyunjay Mahadevan; U-13: Harsh Suresh; U-17: R Sailesh. Girls: U-7: R Charudharshini; U-9: V Saganapriya; U-11: B Sajitha; U-13: K Shreya; U-17: Divyabharathi Masanam.

Venkat CC’s S Sabeer  

Sabeer scalps five 

S Sabeer’s fifer (5/53) helped Venkat CC beat Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘E’ zone match. IV Division ‘C’: City Central League 190/8 in 40 ovs (Prithivirajan Mohan 60) lost to Madras Emmanuel 192/6 in 34.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 82, V Saravana Guru 35 n.o); Vigneswara Cricket Club 219 in 49.5 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 53, S Logesh 4/47, S Vijayakumar 3/54) lost to Kohinoor XI 220/9 in 49.1 ovs (K Ajayashankar 79, KR Shrreyas Raghavan 4/57, CS Santosh 3/55).

V Division ‘A’: Kamyuth Club 180/6 in 27 ovs (S Sachin 49, K Padmanaban 48, P Lithish Kumar 36) bt Friends XI 144/7 in 27 ovs (NS Yuvan Sankar 35); Vepery Cricket Club 216/9 in 50 ovs (M Senthil Vadivel Raj 51, AK Arjun 46, R Sudharsan 4/50, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 3/73) bt St Mary’s Cricket Club 171 in 46.5 ovs (S Mohan Raj 35); Gandhi Cricket Club 45 in 31.2 ovs (B Aravind 3/16) lost to Netaji Cricket Club 49/3 in 10.1 ovs. V Division ‘E’: Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club 170 in 49.2 ovs (V Prasanna Srinivasan 44, S Sabeer 5/53) lost to Venkat Cricket Club 175/4 in 40.2 ovs (S Senthil Kumar 81 n.o).

Chennai Public School victors

S Hrithish’s 55 and an all-round display by LK Tharun (49; 3/45) enabled Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) to beat Sri Ahobila Mutt HSS in the final of the Sacred  Heart MHSS U-16 state level tournament.

Brief scores: Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) 207 in 40 ovs (S Hrithish 55, LK Tharun 49, V Premkumar 3/45) bt Sri Ahobila Mutt HSS 182 in 37.2 ovs (A Abhinesh 58, Guruprasad 26, LK Tharun 3/43). Best batsman: B Hemanath (CPS); Best all-rounder: LK Tharun (CPS); Best bowler: P Premkumar (Sri Ahobila); Best fielder: P Vignesh (Sacred Heart); Promising players: Nandakumar (Janet MHSS), S Sriman (CPS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Aarav R Charudharshini Jaigopal Garodia chess meet
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp