Home Sport Other

Motivational speaker Vickrant Mahajan to keep morale high in India camp

Vickrant Mahajan is a motivational speaker, author, film producer and holder of several records in those walks of life.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Motivational speaker Vickrant Mahajan

Motivational speaker Vickrant Mahajan

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind initiative in Indian wrestling, a motivational speaker will accompany the grapplers throughout the World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) from September 14 to 22.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) devised the novel way to keep them motivated during the event, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

“Vickrant Mahajan will leave for Kazakhstan tomorrow (Friday). His role will be to motivate the wrestlers during the championships. He will have collective as well as individual sessions with our wrestlers,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary told this newspaper.

“He approached us with a plan and we deemed it right to give him an opportunity to motivate our wrestlers. World Championships will be the perfect platform for him to inculcate the champion’s attitude and winning habit in our athletes,” Tomar added.

Mahajan is a motivational speaker, author, film producer and holder of several records in those walks of life. He worked with wrestlers during the national camp in Sonepat before being assigned this important task. 

“I started this non-commercial programme named ‘Squad of Superchampions’ with an aim to transform India into an Olympic superpower. We have the talent but we lack the right mindset and vision. I started this with archers at the Army Sports Institute, Pune in April before spending time with boxers at NIS Patiala and women pugilists at Indira Gandhi stadium. It aims at making the society a squad of super champions.” 

The Jammu native hopes to motivate India to 6-plus gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He plans to work with athletes from every Olympic discipline in days to come so that the yellow metal count can reach double figures in 2024. “It’s not about winning a medal in an international meet. It’s about having an appetite for repeated excellence and producing multiple medallists.”

India will compete in all ten weight categories of freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling in the event. Bajrang Punia will wrestle in 65kg while  Sushil Kumar, will vie for even more glory in the 74kg weight category. Vinesh Phogat (53) will lead the women’s charge at the tournament, with Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Pooja Dhanda (59kg) being the other medal contenders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vickrant Mahajan
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp