Motivational speaker Vickrant Mahajan to keep morale high in India camp

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind initiative in Indian wrestling, a motivational speaker will accompany the grapplers throughout the World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) from September 14 to 22.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) devised the novel way to keep them motivated during the event, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Vickrant Mahajan will leave for Kazakhstan tomorrow (Friday). His role will be to motivate the wrestlers during the championships. He will have collective as well as individual sessions with our wrestlers,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary told this newspaper.

“He approached us with a plan and we deemed it right to give him an opportunity to motivate our wrestlers. World Championships will be the perfect platform for him to inculcate the champion’s attitude and winning habit in our athletes,” Tomar added.

Mahajan is a motivational speaker, author, film producer and holder of several records in those walks of life. He worked with wrestlers during the national camp in Sonepat before being assigned this important task.

“I started this non-commercial programme named ‘Squad of Superchampions’ with an aim to transform India into an Olympic superpower. We have the talent but we lack the right mindset and vision. I started this with archers at the Army Sports Institute, Pune in April before spending time with boxers at NIS Patiala and women pugilists at Indira Gandhi stadium. It aims at making the society a squad of super champions.”

The Jammu native hopes to motivate India to 6-plus gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He plans to work with athletes from every Olympic discipline in days to come so that the yellow metal count can reach double figures in 2024. “It’s not about winning a medal in an international meet. It’s about having an appetite for repeated excellence and producing multiple medallists.”

India will compete in all ten weight categories of freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling in the event. Bajrang Punia will wrestle in 65kg while Sushil Kumar, will vie for even more glory in the 74kg weight category. Vinesh Phogat (53) will lead the women’s charge at the tournament, with Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Pooja Dhanda (59kg) being the other medal contenders.